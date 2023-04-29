The 42 years Captain Danny Huff gave to this community through his service with the Paris Police Department and for almost a decade with the North Lamar Independent School District as a school trustee will be long remembered and never forgotten.

I first met Huff, his wife, Kim, and their children, Jennifer and twins Johnathan, now a Paris police officer, and Justin, now a Paris firefighter, when those youngsters attended Lollypop Kid Stop years ago. You could never ask for more well behaved children and supportive parents. The end result of their parenting is obvious today.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

