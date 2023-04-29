The 42 years Captain Danny Huff gave to this community through his service with the Paris Police Department and for almost a decade with the North Lamar Independent School District as a school trustee will be long remembered and never forgotten.
I first met Huff, his wife, Kim, and their children, Jennifer and twins Johnathan, now a Paris police officer, and Justin, now a Paris firefighter, when those youngsters attended Lollypop Kid Stop years ago. You could never ask for more well behaved children and supportive parents. The end result of their parenting is obvious today.
A Paris High School graduate, Huff joined the police department in February 1982 as a patrol officer. Through the years, he has headed the patrol division as sergeant; led the service division over communications, records and animal control departments; manned sex offender registration, served as a hostage negotiator and as commander of the honor guard and SWAT team in addition to his responsibilities first as a lieutenant and since 2012 as captain over the Criminal Investigations Department. Whew, what a career.
“I think of law enforcement as more of a calling than a job,” Huff told Paris News reporter Charles Richards years ago when he recalled spending some time hanging around the police department while still in high school.
Huff was first elected to the North Lamar school board in 1999 and served until 2008 during a period of steady growth in the district. I covered North Lamar during those years as a reporter and can attest to Huff’s continued resolve to see that students were treated fairly while the district maintained policies to provide academic growth, effective disciplinary measures and school safety.
My latest observation of the public servant came in 2020 when I covered a SWAT training and hostage negotiations exercise at East Paris Baptist Church organized and orchestrated by Captain Huff.
“Going into the community and training in different locations brings realism to our training, presents new and often unexpected challenges for us and is critical to our preparedness,” Huff said, which gave me insight into his leadership style. And he was mindful to be thankful. “We are thankful for the homeowners, businesses, churches and schools that have always been so open and willing to allow us to use their facilities.”
A loving family man, tremendous law enforcement officer and a man of great Christian faith, all are qualities that can be attributed to Danny Huff. And he has always had a great head of hair as his colleagues never let him forget even at the recent retirement event in his honor.
I agree with remarks made at the event by Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass.
“Your sons following in your footsteps is a tribute to you,” Cass said. “I know the man of God that you are, and I appreciate everything you’ve done and for all your hard work for the citizens that you served day in and day out.”
Have a great retirement. You deserve every minute.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
