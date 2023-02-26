“I have one life and one chance to make it count for something…my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference.”
-Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter may not be recognized as one of this country’s greatest presidents for what his administration accomplished during his single term in office from 1977-1981. However, he will be remembered for his character, and for the things he accomplished after leaving the presidency.
Upon learning last week of the 98-year-old former president’s decision to enter hospice care to spend the rest of his days in the home he and wife, Rosalynn, built in their hometown many years ago, I am led to acknowledge some of his greatest accomplishments.
Born Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, peanut farming, talk of politics and a devotion to his Baptist faith were mainstays of his upbringing, as noted last week in a Paris News tribute to the 39th president in recognition of President’s Day. While in office and afterwards, he led by example, and his life will remain a testament to his faith in God.
As noted in the tribute, Carter set his own style in foreign affairs, championing human rights. He was best known for the Camp David Accords agreement between Egypt and Israel as well as giving the nation of Panama control of the Panama Canal. In domestic affairs, he prompted government efficiency through civil service reform and deregulation of the trucking and airline industries while fighting the economic woes of inflation and unemployment, which plagued the country at the time. There were serious setbacks, however, the most damaging being the seizure of the U.S. embassy staff in Iran, which, along with continuing inflation at home, contributed to Carter’s landslide defeat in 1980 by Ronald Reagan.
What Carter accomplished after leaving office through personal diplomacy with an emphasis on human rights and peaceful solutions led to his receiving the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize and more recently, the 2020 Walter and Leonore Annenberg Award for Excellence in Diplomacy.
Other than his Christian testimony, Carter’s greatest contributions have been his commitment to charitable causes. The Carter Center, which works towards alleviating human suffering and in advancing human rights comes to mind as does his 39-year association with Habitat for Humanity, which also paid tribute to him on President’s Day via Instagram.
“While we can quantify the number of houses built during past Carter Work Projects (4,390), the number of people inspired by President Carter’s heartfelt words and actions in support of our mission are countless.”
What better way to honor the longest-living president than by supporting our own Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity. The group is currently building its 26th home at 743 E. Polk. Work days are Mondays and Saturdays, beginning at 8 a.m. and quitting time is usually about 2 p.m. with lunch provided, according to information provided in the group’s most recent newsletter, “Nail It”. Monetary and/or material donations are always needed. Contact the Habitat office at 903-783-0599, email parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com, visit the website at parishabitat.biz or send tax-deductible donations to P.O. Box 1555 Paris, Tx 75461.
