Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Light rain this morning. Then remaining cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.