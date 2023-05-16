May holds the most serious national holiday we as a country have collectively. It is not for celebrating, but for commemorating those who gave their all. To remember and bless those who died to keep Nazi ideas of uniformism from taking hold and allowing at least the idea of freedom to reign. So we must remain ever watchful.
But we also need time to relax and enjoy the lighter side of life that freedom allows us.
And that is why some ingenious souls came up with silly holidays to give us something to grin and shake our heads about.
You can celebrate something fairly unique about yourself, surely there is a day for that I am sure.
For instance, this very day you could be celebrating National Sea Monkey Day. But I don’t know how, I haven’t seen anything about those tiny creatures since my days of reading comic books ads about them at the Jones 7-11 in Big B.
The comic books show them to be human-like fish in families that could be instant pets, if you just added water. The ads said you could train them, but that wasn’t true.
They were just tiny brine shrimp eggs that hatched when place in water and the swam wildly around for eight to 10 weeks ignoring any training.
And speaking of Nazi, some sources say that the guy who offered the sea monkeys was a Nazi sympathizer. I am so glad I didn’t ever fall for this gimmick and wouldn’t begin to know how to celebrate sea monkeys.
Maybe you go out for a dinner of their bigger cousin prawns or some other kind of shrimp.
Speaking of food, today is also National BBQ Day.
That is a good enough reason to go out for some brisket.
After the meal of shrimp or barbecue, relax with a Mimosa for cocktail hour as today is also Mimosa Day.
But before you go looking for sea monkeys you can’t find or settle in for a meal and drink, go outside and hug a tree.
That is right. Today is also Love a Tree Day.
If you’re no treehugger, there are other ways to celebrate.
Move over Arbor Day, you could plant a tree today or just go sit under one and enjoy the shade as it sucks in your carbon dioxide to provide you the air you breathe.
Then, just remember when Memorial Day does roll around, attend a memorial service and go by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum as it is one of the best in the state.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
