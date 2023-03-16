He’s a funny little thing. Always has been.
Regular readers know that we have two West Highland white terriers and an aged Labrador.
The westies are full-blood brothers, born two years apart. The younger, Findlay, wasn’t supposed to be born, his mom was supposed to be too old. Nevertheless, she produced two puppies, one of which I got. I say he’s a “change of life baby.” He has quirks, like biting the water hose until he nearly drowns but hating having a gentle stream of warm water poured on his head.
We have switched from giving them a morning treat of rawhide because Rosie the Labrador has turned into a house dog. And she tends to choke on the rawhide.
We tried peanut butter sticks but they didn’t like them.
So we switched to a giant box of Milk Bones in various flavors. Our nephew comes every morning to check the cows and always has a cup of coffee with us. All three canines are waiting for him to come in the kitchen door. There’s much jumping for joy.
Now, the routine has been set for six years, since Callum, the older westie arrived. He takes his chew and goes to the bedroom. Findlay takes his under the table.
But since we switched to Milk Bones Findlay has changed. Why his brain has decided to do this I don’t know.
Instead of going under the table, he brings the treat to me. He jumps into my lap and spits it out. The first time I looked at him and laughed.
“You want to share?” I said and for some reason picked it up and sniffed it.
“Hmmmm” I joked “ this one smells nice and beefy. Yummy, you’ll love it.”
I then offered him the tidbit back, he took it gently and went under the table to savor it.
Now, every single morning it’s the same routine. He spits the Milk Bone out ( yeah, it’s slobbery) I sniff ( I go by color, they smell the same to my human nose) and express that it’s delicious. He goes off to eat it. I tell him they are beef, chicken, salmon and liver. I have no idea what they really are.
But the other morning, after the time change, I was late coming into the living room.
There sat Findlay, bone in mouth, waiting for me to identify? Test for poison? Share? His daily happiness.
Some people have said I’m nuts, some think it’s hilarious. I vote hilarious. I already know I’m nuts!
As I said, he’s a funny little thing.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.