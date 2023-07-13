Do you have a dog? And do you regularly bath him or her? Perhaps you are one of the very smart, sensible people who can afford to take your beloved pet for “spa days” where they get pampered, bathed, groomed.

I don’t feel we can afford that, so my westie boys are bathed at home. This spring I clipped them. My nephew told me they looked like they got caught in a weed eater. He wasn’t far wrong but they could see past the hair in their eyes.

Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.