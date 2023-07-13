Do you have a dog? And do you regularly bath him or her? Perhaps you are one of the very smart, sensible people who can afford to take your beloved pet for “spa days” where they get pampered, bathed, groomed.
I don’t feel we can afford that, so my westie boys are bathed at home. This spring I clipped them. My nephew told me they looked like they got caught in a weed eater. He wasn’t far wrong but they could see past the hair in their eyes.
Now dog baths are my job. Findlay, as a puppy, freaked out so bad at baths that I had to wear long pants and sleeves, get in the tub with him, cuddle and feed him treats to keep him calm. Now, he doesn’t generally mind his bath.
Several months ago when I was back in the hospital for the third time after the wreck, Thomas wanted the boys clean when I came home.
That’s when we came to realize there were things I hadn’t told him about the bath ritual.
Thomas got frustrated because he didn’t know Findlay cannot tolerate water sprayed in his face. I gently pour warm water from a plastic glass, keeping his ears folded down so no moisture gets in his ears.
So face washing turned into a battle of wills. Findlay tried to jump off the bath bench, Thomas grabbed him tight and Findlay bit him…hard! I mean bleeding hard. Which he’s never done before. I think things went down hill from there. I’m not going in to it. The dog got bathed but the two were very mad at one another for an hour or so.
So, last night as I bathed Findlay and Callum I realized our cleanliness routine is rather funny.
First, I pitch a couple of animal crackers in the bathroom, step in and have the “boys” secure. I talk to them as I get out towels.
“You boys ready for that nice warm bath. Hmmm, you know you love the extra whitening shampoo,” I croon as I remove their collars.
“Oh, it’s gonna feel great.”
“Who’s ready to go first?” Cal is always ready to go first.
I lift him onto the bench and scoot in by him. As I gently use the shower wand to wet him down I begin singing nonsense songs or rhymes. Number one, I can’t sing, number two the songs I make up aren’t very good but dogs aren’t very critical.
“Well, I’ll be, I don’t see a flea, who’s the happiest, you or me” I chirp to my dog. I protect his nose, ears and face as I lather and rinse, and I tease him about scrubbing his tail and backside. I tell him he’s brave and stalwart and his heathen ancestors would have luxuriated in this warm, clean water with special shampoo.
I get the towel ready and ask him if he’s ready to shake off. Of course, he is and does so vigorously, dousing me. Then I towel him from head to tail and he jumps down to my “good boy” exclamations and an extra animal cracker.
Findlay, the Findlay who bit my poor husband, slinks over to be picked up for his turn. He cooperates, albeit unwillingly.
He sits. He had a terrible experience once that necessitated holding him up by the tail and clipping away briars, grass seeds and stickers. It is not forgotten.
Once more I sing to my dog, “such a fine, fine Finn, we don’t know where he’s been but his feet have cow poop between his toes.” I warble as I wash him. All this time I’m petting, scratching behind his ears and generally reassuring my dog he’s the finest and bravest to endure this terrible thing.
Finally, we are at a point where he must stand up. “You gotta put that butt right up in the air, cause good little dogs are clean right there” I chant as I lift him by the tail to a standing position. It’s passive resistance time. He has to be held up with one hand while I lather and rinse with the other.
Finally it’s his turn to shake and be toweled down.
While I take my shower (I sure need one by then) the two rub all over their towels making noises that sound more like monkeys than canines.
At last they are released on the world to run zoomies, pitch toys and celebrate surviving another bath session.
Everyone is happy, there’s no blood. But I realize I’m totally exhausted.
And Thomas says I will have to keep doing dog baths because he is NOT singing to them. Now. I’m worried he’s going to try to sneak in and record all my nonsense.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
