I’m 8 1/2!
Do you remember back when you would say “I’m 8 1/2” or, “I’m about to be 10 years old”? When we were little and wanted to be bigger, older, more grown up. Oh, the excitement of going from three to four.
Of course, then some six year old would point out that you were only four and would never be as old as them.
Oh, the joy of being a teenager at last! Of feeling grown up, no longer a little kid but an adult. Of course teens were and are convinced they are much more mature than they usually are. But every year there’s another wonderful birthday that pushes us to that higher number. Thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen then on to that final teen year, nineteen.
Nineteen was just a little frightening. As a teen you could still scurry back to almost-childhood. Now, when that twentieth birthday loomed up that option was forever gone.
The twenties though, a time of all kinds of things. Challenges, expanding life, exploring. Sometimes people in their twenties can sail through college pursuing their dreams. Others may work jobs and study. too, struggling but still pursuing their own dreams.
Many in their twenties begin families, and through all of the busy times they don’t worry much about if they are twenty one, twenty five or twenty seven. But then…then the big 3-0, thirty appears. Still, not a big deal except for the black balloons and over the hill cake and jokes.
As the forties arrived, age jokes began to lose a little of their humor. How did we get there? How had so many years flashed past so quickly. And how on earth were we so busy? Careers, kids, day-to-day chores, wow! The days flew by and here were the fifties. Fifty years, half a century, so talk of exact age went away. In fact, some women have been known to shear a few years off when “revealing” their age. One thing for sure, it’s rare for people in that category to go into their exact age or say “I’m 54 and a half.”
Some where in our sixties the caring usually begins to decline. OK, we are getting older. We are accepting that fact and we take pride in still being active and functual.
And still, those years fly by. And seventy arrives, usually with more over the hill balloons and cakes decorated with walkers and cane, dentures and glasses.
It’s some where within those years that we apparently decide we’ve earned the right to talk about our age with pride again.
“Yep, turned 75 last month. Still going strong.” Or, “73 and not wortj with a darn anymore” but accompanied with a tickled grin.
And in those eighties we are almost back to the childhood stage as far as celebrating birthdays. Each one is a badge of honor, of achievement and making it through life. Pride shines on even though “I’m 82 and useless” may be the statement an octogenarian makes.
“I’m almost 87” has the same joy that “I’m almost 7” has.
In these years and beyond, as more people live into their nineties, pride should exist.
Because although the human body often fails, people that age are a treasure trove of history, of family lore, of humor and love.
So the marking of days and years circles back as we grow and age.
Know what though? It’s true, age is just a number. Don’t dwell on the number, just keep going forward, proud of whatever time in your life you are in. Enjoy them all!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
