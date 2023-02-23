I’m trying to convince him that he’s a fashion trendsetter, avant garde and perfectly well dressed. I don’t think it’s working.
Zach Michael, owner of Xzact Physical Therapy and excellent physical therapist, had an interesting day a few weeks ago, and it’s doubtful he’s going to be allowed to forget it. Fortunately he’s got a warm, friendly personality that can take teasing.
Early one morning he was getting ready to go to work and put on a black shirt, not his normal color. He had a pair of black loafers and a pair of tan ones with a little black trim. He put on one of each, strolled down the hall and asked his daughter and wife which one looked better with the shirt. They said the black one. He headed back to take off the tan shoe and replace it with the other black shoe. But somewhere between the kitchen and bedroom something happened. He doesn’t even remember what, but he never changed that shoe.
So, there he was at the physical therapy clinic wearing two different colored shoes. And believe me, therapy patients, often older folks, were not shy about asking him if he knew he had on mismatched shoes. Oh, by that time he knew for sure.
I told him he was a trendsetter. Another woman said well, it was like the kids wearing mismatched socks and, “I just hate those.”
My husband said “the good thing is you have another pair just like them at home.”
A few people just stared at his feet. Some nicer, kinder people said nothing but kept cutting their eyes towards the sight of one tan and one black piece of footwear.
For some reason the tan shoe next to the black one was just impossible to miss. It was glaringly obvious.
As always it was a very busy day and he didn’t have time to go home and fix the issue. Instead, for hours and hours as new patients arrived they noticed and commented, teased or surreptitiously glanced at the different colored shoes!
It had to have gotten a little wearisome after hours and hours of it. But finally the work day was done. Then, he realized he wasn’t done with it yet. Oh no, he had a church meeting to go to and there wasn’t enough time to drive home and change!
And sure enough, they noticed too. And of course, they weren’t shy about asking him if he knew he had on two different colored loafers.
Finally, his long day was over and he could go home, putting mismatched shoes behind him. Episode over.
Well, not quite, because this week he was digging in his closet for his black shoes and only one was there. He asked his wife if she had seen his other black shoe. As wives will, she said no in that tone that indicates she’s not responsible for where his shoes are.
It took a little while for him to remember that he had slipped both loafers off outside in the garage after that long, uncoordinated day.
At last his shoes are reunited. Tan sits by tan, black next to black. It’s probably a good bet that Zach won’t wear different shoes ever, ever again.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.