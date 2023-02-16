For some reason I was lying awake the other night (a not infrequent thing) and I began thinking about the jobs I’ve had over my lifetime. They’ve been varied, full time and lots of part time, too.
My first job was typing up income tax forms when I was 16. Dad did tax preparation back then. How I hatred that carbon paper and keeping things all lined up neatly!
I made money painting small paintings of houses, usually of people’s family homes, and even did a baptistery painting as well, saving my money to help put a down payment on a car.
Then I went to work for what was known back then as the State Department of Welfare in Clarksville. I only spent a couple of years there before going to work for First National Bank of Deport. There I stayed for six long years, the black sheep in a family of bankers ... because I did not like banking. But it was a good job and I did it. When the doors were locked at closing time if Thomas was in the fields farming I cleaned the bank building. If it was muddy, he came to help clean. We were the janitors and took pride in keeping it spiffy. And often we went back to the fields or hay meadow after that. Weekends were frequently spent baling hay, perhaps one of my all time favorite jobs. I loved raking hay, the warm (or blistering hot) sun, the sweet smell of just cut grass, the rhythmic clicking of the rakes made me content.
We kept on adding cattle to our herd, which began with a single orphaned calf my dad gave us. Cattle became such a constant in our lives, we still have a small herd, but I can’t actively help work them anymore.
There came a day at the bank that I was just so unhappy. Jeffus family tradition or not, I was never meant for banking. And I quit. I was going to help Thomas farm and ranch full time. Which I did until the day our friend Pat Wright knocked on the door.
I had already been writing feature stories and doing “looking back” columns for them. But Pat and Bob had an employee walk out at their weekly newspapers and asked if I could help out just for a few weeks. Forty-two years later we sold those papers.
Weekly, country news papering was like heaven to me. I loved it. Taking photos, doing interviews, creating ads, building pages were things I had no training in, but which I seemed to know instinctively how to do. I loved the variety of the job, the freedom it provided.
Four years later Thomas and I purchased the Deport, Bogata, Talco and Blossom papers from Pat and Bob. A few years later we bought the Detroit Weekly.
As always I had to have a sideline. While Thomas was farming from “can’t see to can’t see” I went to work at Paris Travel Consultants on Fridays, when our office was closed. That money went in my travel fund and we got travel discounts, too.
Slowly we phased out the farming operation as drought after drought hit this area hard. Thomas became a bigger and bigger part of the newspapers, cultivating solid advertisers while I continued as publisher and editor.
We also still had a pretty good size herd of cattle to look after.
I painted and sold mailboxes and Christmas ornaments, always with my eyes on another trip. What great years those were, taking overseas trips and creating popular, healthy papers.
When I became a member of Deport VFD I went to school to become an advanced EMT. Which caused me to join EMS reserves. And then I had another part time job!
But in 2015 Thomas hit a tough patch. An infected knee replacement put him in ICU in Dallas for 34 days and he almost didn’t survive. After a 2 1/2 year battle he lost the leg. And I started on my round of multiple back surgeries that totaled 18 hours in all.
With these health issues and the decline of weekly papers we reluctantly put our papers up for sale. And they sold. Unfortunately the new owners weren’t as we believed them to be and they have all been closed down. It broke my heart, it still does. How I would love to still be able to have them.
But here I was now retired. Only EMS event staffing such as the Tour de Paris or Red River. Valley Fair provided me with a job. I didn’t like it at all.
So I went to work up at Hugo working for the Hugo Examiner for a year. The Examiner closed though and I had too much time on my hands again.
I did start writing my column for The Paris News and that made me happy.
When the big vaccination clinics at Love Civic Center began, I started administering Covid-19 vaccines. It was wild, busy and hectic, and I loved it. When the Covid center opened on Clarksville Street I worked there two days a week. Or, occasionally, four days. Thomas was so helpful when I worked 10 hour days, the laundry was done and a meal ready. He’s always been wonderful that way.
I began to write a few feature stories for The Paris News and then some for Paris Life magazine. And I was so very contented.
The Covid center closed last July. My only job now is writing. I love doing it. I’ve got lots of stories to write.
But if anyone has a one or two day a week job a crippled old woman can do, one that does not involve banking, hey, I’m interested.
I just might be something of a workaholic? What do y’all think? And you might start adding up your own full and part time jobs. It’s amazing how many there may be.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
