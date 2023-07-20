I’m overweight, or fat, but they have these much nicer sounding terms for it. “Queen Size,” “Curvy,” or most often “Plus Size.”
So, I’ll go with plus size in this endeavor.
I want denim jeans. They must make 999 styles of plus size women's jeans and I can’t find a pair that works for me. My old jeans are beyond worn out and I’ve resorted to wearing knit pants but they aren’t what I like or need. They attract pet hair, and in our house that’s important. I keep a lint roller handy for when I leave the house. They snag easily things like fences or rose bushes that have thorns and they aren’t nearly as durable as denim.
I suppose the fault is entirely mine. I’m very picky about what I can wear.
First, they must be stretch denim. That’s easy enough to find and so much more comfy than unyielding fabrics.
Second, I cannot wear a fastener and zipper anymore. That’s not a matter of preference, it’s necessity because I have so much scar tissue from multiple surgeries and the zipper system is very miserable. And let me tell you, the majority of jeans have zippers.
Third, I demand front pockets. Not faux pockets for appearance only, but real ones. Why? Because I am addicted to Chapstick and I carry my phone in the front pocket. I carry a purse as little as possible so I use the pockets for keys, too.
Then there is the matter of leg style. Skinny jeans are not a good look for a fat, errr, plus size woman. They accentuate pear shapes. I like a boot flare, it helps provide a little balance. I like to hide the fact that I have legs like tree stumps as much as possible.
Although I wore and adored bell bottoms I think I’d feel self conscious wearing them now even though they are back in style. I’m a bit too old for them I’m afraid.
So, now we have ascertained I need plus size, stretch, pull on jeans with front pockets. Did I mention I need a petite length even though I’m supposed to be too tall for petite? Yes, from hip to knee, I’m very short.
So here I am, online with the whole retail universe at my fingertips, shopping for jeans that meet all my requirements. And having no luck.
Get a boot flare? Fake front pockets. Find stretch denim with pockets? Fastener and zipper. Find what sounds perfect and read the details? It’s not denim it’s a knit tee shirt type of fabric.
I have a limited tolerance for online shopping. Or actual shopping too for that matter. So I’m doing this searching in short bursts.
Oh, there’s one last but not least important criteria for the jeans. They need to be cheap! I prefer in the $20 range but will go higher for the right stuff.
So, I opened up Amazon to look yesterday and immediately found the perfect boot flare, pull on, correctly faded jeans. Real front and real back pockets, with perfect four way stretch. Available in my size and petite length. I got excited.
But you guessed it. Cost was $148 a pair! Read that again. One hundred and forty eight dollars a pair. No kidding. Not the torn, decorated designer jeans, just ordinary ones.
Now for that amount of money they would have to permanently reduce not the appearance of fat but the actual fat forever!
No, if you see me back in jeans rest assured that I did not pay nearly $150 for them. Not unless they really have caused me to slim down into at least two sizes smaller.
In the meantime I will just keep searching for the “unicorn” of jeans. Wish me luck, please.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
