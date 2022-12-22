“hose Whos are hard to frazzle, Max. But we did our worst and that’s what matters”
The a quote from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”. I have friends he frazzled.
The Grinch has become a big holiday icon over the years. In fact, the hairy green grinch has been immortalized in several drinks, most with alcohol, as well as appearing in parades, plays and lots of Christmas events.
I am, because of some part-time jobs and membership in organizations, privileged to know quite a few young women and have been privy to their “secrets.” I’ve been asked for advice, from my much older perspectiv se and I’ve shared in joys and heartaches. I love being around these young people.
And, I’ve been given permission to tell this story as long as I use no names.
Four of the women decided to have a small Christmas party at one of their homes. Being responsible girls they didn’t want to drink and drive. Honestly, none are “experienced drinkers.” They just wanted to have an evening of laughter and stress free fun.
To begin the festivities they found a recipe for “grinch” punch with Jell-O, fruit juices, vodka and colored sugar on the glass rim. It was neon grinch green. Then they put out nuts and barbecue cocktail wieners and other snacks.
Conversations at such little soirées can vary. Being young, dancing arose and being young, it wasn’t long before Google came into play. They found several currently popular dances with how-to videos and practiced . Laughing and jumping around the living room they giggled and made fun of one another.
They drank some more grinch punch. Laughing, they inquired if anyone had ever twerked.
With a few more sips of the punch they watched a video on twerking. This deteriorated into giggles and, inevitably, some attempts at the dance made infamous by Miley Cyrus.
sAnd they collapsed in hilarity and had more grinch punch and a few more snacks. Twerking was not going to be incorporated into their regular dance routine but they had crossed over, with the inhibition-removing bright green Grinch beverage, from their usual conservative, hard working selves to some well relaxed fun seekers.
They returned to the internet and discovered they had pretty much done most of the dances except for one none had ever heard of.
“How to Crotchit” was the name of this dance. Now, with a certain amount of vodka in their systems, they still were hesitant. “Crotchit doesn’t sound very nice” one said.
So they did a bit more snacking, and yes, perhaps washed the food down with some more green liquid. But, as things will, that naughty sounding dance didn’t fade away.
They finally determined that just looking at it online wasn’t that big a deal, so they hit that go button.
They sat around the computer in stunned silence as the truth soaked in. Their minds struggled with the image of what these two women in the video were doing!
Grinch drink or not, all realized that what they had seen was not how to do a dance called Crotchit. Nope.
They were watching two women teaching them how to crochet. Crochet, that old craft of taking crochet hooks and string or yarn and using crochet stitches to create useful and beautiful items.
I really wish I had been there to watch as the realization of what they had thought was coming as opposed to the video they brought up hit them.
They say their ribs hurt from laughing so hard at themselves. I’m sure mine would have too.
Whether they had headaches next morning I never asked. I figure they all did.
But I also doubt that they will ever have a funnier story to tell no matter how old they get.
I know I have laughed over the mental image of their brains switching from some bizarre dance move to old ladies crocheting.
I hope I gave you a Christmas smile too. Merry Christmas.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
