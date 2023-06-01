First, I am not making fun of anyone on their food choices nor am I opposed to vegans.
Secondly, I am not vegan nor will I ever be. I was born omnivorous and that’s how I will remain.
So the subject isn’t on the moral question of eating meat and it isn’t on the health benefits of eating only plant-based foods.
No, the question is: why would you invest so much money and condition your tastes to believe fake meat or dairy products taste good or resemble the real thing?
What am I blithering about?
Some people have shared a number of things from one of the food assistance programs with us lately. We have now tried plant-based jerky. To us, it tasted horrible. My Westies usually eat anything that can’t eat them first. They spit it out and walked off.
Our Labrador, who is a very chunky girl through being a very unpicky eater, spit it out and looked sorrowfully at us in disappointment. The goats, however, scarfed it down gleefully and wanted more! Well, after all, it is made from plants and we learned long ago that they can’t taste hot peppers.
Then, weeks later, we were given two bottles of what looked like squeeze bottles of mustard. This was labeled “just egg”. Upon inspecting the label I discovered there was not a single shred of egg in there. Nope, it was plant-based and the first listed ingredient was guar gum. Ok, no big deal, it was made to scramble and Thomas loves scrambled eggs.
Did you know it can take twenty minutes to get fake eggs to cook? Which I suppose would still be all right if it tasted ok. I don’t know what kind of eggs this stuff imitates, but it sure isn’t a hen’s egg. Totally inedible to us and we went through the same thing with fake egg we did with fake jerky. We didn’t bother taking them to the goats.
The plant-based cheese didn’t taste bad at all. There’s a reason for that. You see, it just goes somewhere. As in, I sprinkled it on top of some chili and it melted and just disappeared. Seriously, it vanished without a trace, leaving behind no flavor or residue.
The plant-based chicken nuggets with crispy cornflake coating? Yuck, yuck, yuck.
Our outside cats strolled away from it. One of those was a starving feral when she first appeared. So, not finicky. I swear they thought about covering it up with dirt before they left.
When we were on a weight loss attempt (the key word here is attempt) we tried smoothies made with almond or soy milk. It was expensive and didn’t taste terrible but in no way resembled real cow’s milk. The whey protein powder we were mixing in tasted good but turns out I’m allergic to it and broke out in a rash.
So a friend gave me a sample of their plant-based protein powder. I would just as soon scoop some grit out of the driveway and try and mix it into almond milk. I’m sorry, it just didn’t taste good and had a sandiness I couldn’t stand.
Little cups of oat milk coffee creamer were just plain nasty. I actually checked to see if they were long expired but they were well in doubt.
So far not any of the imitation meats or dairy have impressed us.
Here’s my point. If you honestly like this stuff, by all means, eat it.
But if you want to be vegan, be one. Just get protein from beans and pumpkins and all the other good veggies, fruits and nuts.
The imitation meat doesn’t taste like meat and it is stuffed full of more chemicals than a processed, regular hot dog! Besides, it’s prohibitively expensive.
Vegetables and fruits are delicious, and so are nuts and legumes. I know I would be healthier if I didn’t love the flavor of grilled hamburger. There are some good black bean patties I’m told. I’m sure vegans are healthier than I am.
But it hurts to think of all these poor people striving to eat the items like we’ve been introduced to. Give me a bowl of beans or baked butternut squash any day.
So far, imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery but it has no taste appeal to me.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.