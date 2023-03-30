Since I’m feeling so much better these days, I’ve been getting on the four-wheeler every evening and going to check the cows. I don’t suppose it could possibly be because the weather is glorious and spring is everywhere. No, it’s because we have some heifers due to calve.
Our nephew does a great job taking care of them but I just do this little late-evening thing.
So Sunday afternoon I’m bumping along, avoiding mud puddles…well lakes, swamps or something after all this rain. And I’ve counted the calves, looked at the mamas and realized we are one short. I go searching and sure enough lying by the pool is one of the heifers. And she’s been laboring way too long. She’s exhausted. There’s a calf head and front feet but it’s motionless and tongue is swollen and bluish. Dead, I’m sure.
So I call J.R. to come, we get the birthing chains hooked up and have to use the four wheeler. She’s lying flat out and I inch forward gently while he keeps the calf at the right angle and we get him on the ground. To both our shocked surprise his eyes begin to blink. His whole face is swollen but he’s alive!
J.R. pulls him around to mama. Usually, at that point, mama cows forget the hard part, begin nuzzling, murmuring and licking that baby. Not this one. There was zero maternal instinct. One of the nicest sounds in the world is that odd half chuckle/half murmur a cow only makes to her baby. This heifer didn’t make it nor did she do more than sniff it.
Indeed, as weak as she was she stood up, nearly fell on him and stumbled off. And so it was. She wants no part of whatever that thing is. It happens sometime.
We got him to the house in the goat room where it’s all nice and cozy. Didn’t have any of the “first milk” colostrum packets but I rolled an old office chair in there, got the little guy standing up wedged across my knees and proceeded to feed him.
Now a funny thing happened. I haven’t bottle raised a calf in several years. I took a towel and rubbed and rubbed, cleaning him up and stimulating him. Yeah, he was slimy and wet.
There I was, in overalls I haven’t worn in years, slipping my finger into his swollen mouth, getting him to suck on my finger then slipping that bottle nipple right in there.
And I remembered how much I loved it. He took only a fourth of a bottle, but considering his swollen tongue and a rough start, that was fine. I jumped up the next morning to see if he made it through the night. He had. And he ate well.
Even though it was a little late we got a colostrum replacer and fed that to him.
We’ve been from only able to make a few pulls and then having to rest, to being able to take long, strong pulls that suck the sides of the bottle in.
I still sit in the chair to ease my messed up back, but I sure don’t have to prop him on my knees. In fact, he tried to climb into my lap today! He’s a bit big for that.
We turned him into the goat pen. The goats act as if we turned a predator loose. They want no part of him. He comes in for food and beds himself down in the hay.
Sunday night, even though I worried the little stumbling bovine baby might not make it, I went to bed happy. I had renewed my enjoyment in doing something that I’ve done for 65 years, bottle feeding calves.
I came in covered in calf slobber and sometimes worse things. I rub his back, which he loves, and scrub his forehead, which he does not like. I watch him learning to buck and run. And I am happy. Deep down happy. I know, it’s not for everyone. It’s hard work. But it is enoyable for me, and I’m fortunate to be doing it again.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
