I lost a close friend in late January. Suddenly, with no warning. And in losing her I feel compelled to use her friendship in an attempt to make others take a look around and take notice of those quiet givers and doers we may take for granted.
Nancy Murphy and her daughter Cristina have been a part of Deport for many years.
I first met them when they began helping with my mom and dad as their health declined. How good to them they were. And how quickly we became friends. Nancy was there to help both my parents transition from this world. Nancy helped our family sort, distribute and preserve their things. And we continued our friendship. I watched Cristina grow up. She’s so very much her mother’s daughter.
They cared for elderly, cleaned homes, worked at the nursing home and ended up working for the Deport Housing Authority for many, many years. Cristina did administrative work as assistant to the director and Nancy did maintenance. Oh, but they did so much more. They loved and watched over the residents. They did shopping for several. No, they didn’t charge for this service or do it as part of the job. They did it as friends. They brought flowers to plant for new residents and knick knacks to make a new residents apartment a home.
Huge animal lovers, they rescued injured cats and abandoned kittens. Each was spayed or neutered and found a home or kept with them. The only way to really get on their bad side was be cruel to anything, human or animal, that was helpless.
But the thing that made Nancy stand out was her complete and total generosity. She called herself a junker because she loved prowling garage sales and flea markets.
Unlike most of us, she brought her treasures home not for herself but for others. And treasures she found!
I have a beautiful Lenox cat figurine she found at a sale for a quarter, it’s only one of many fascinating or beautiful items she found. Other people have marvelous finds that she instinctively knew they would like.
When families fell on hard times she seemed to know immediately and was there with what was needed. Groceries, Christmas for children, clothing and even furniture were common donations.
Far from wealthy Nancy and Cristina worked hard for every penny they made. But they believed that God wanted humans to care for one another and did their best.
But even more than material things was Nancy’s most precious gift, the gift of her friendship. Her beautiful smile, her warm hugs, her full-throated laughter delighted many, as was attested by the crowd at her funeral recently. In spite of ice and slick roads, her friends turned out to honor her.
Everywhere I turn there are reminders of Nancy. The antique salt and pepper shakers, the beautiful carnival glass basket, the list goes on. All her friends are the same.
But far more valuable than mere things are the memories. Only a few weeks ago when I brought Thomas home from shoulder replacement our house was spotless. They had come and cleaned it for us!
Everyone has memories like that, or memories of jokes that made us laugh so hard we hurt.
Every time we tried to honor her, or repay her, she always made up with so much more. You couldn’t match her.
I think we took our very special friend for granted. I’ll never make that mistake again with anyone. It seemed impossible that at only 62, with no known health issues she could be gone. We all thought we had time to spend with her.
I’m betting you have a friend like that, too. One you may not speak to all the time, but somehow knows when you need emotional or moral support? Someone who brings you a little something to cheer you up, or calls or drops by, instinctively knowing when you can use a little boost?
I’m begging you, recognize them. Treasure them. Thank them and simply know how blessed you are to have them in your life. They expect nothing from you, they give because of their servant’s heart. If you know who they are, you can treasure them a little bit more.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
