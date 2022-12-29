Have you ever thought about what a hard job pets having training humans? I mean, we are just not cooperative at all.
I don’t know about your family but our dogs and cats have finally succeeded in producing fairly well educated humans.
Every morning we arise when the dogs say so. They only go out the kitchen door then, to the little fenced area we refer to as the kitchen garden. The Westies broke me from gardening there years ago. No plant was left intact. They deligently dug up every tomato, herb or pepper no matter how I surrounded the plants with wire. I learned. It is their playground now now, not my garden.
They come back in and wait with some patience (very little actually) for our nephew J. R. to arrive. He, as the benevolent dispenser of peanut butter chew sticks, is welcomed with jumps of joy and delight. He is their best friend. Heaven forbid he be late or we be out of treats though. A pouty two year old is mild compared to the boys without a treat.
Now Findlay has his own routine. He is totally incapable of simply hopping on the bed. I must be sitting on the bedside. I must scratch his back with my bare foot then tell him “come on Finn, come on, you can do it, come on now, on the bed. “With much whining and wiggling and me counting he will hop up as my count hits four. He will not jump any other way if I’m on the bed. Of course, if I’m not around he’s quite capable of leaping up all by himself.
Benny the cat has an internal clock the world atomic clock may not equal. He prefers breakfast at 7:30, lunch at 1 and supper at 7. As I write this he is tromping back and forth on my shoulders reminding me that it is 7:32 and I need, no must, put canned food in his bowl. Mind you he has a bowl full of expensive dry food available at all times.
Benny is cold natured and loves our electric blanket. Now, because of his shoulder (due for immediate replacement) Thomas currently has to sleep in the recliner. But both sides of the electric blanket must be turned on so the dogs and cat as well as myself have a warm area. When morning comes I remember to keep my side turned back on specifically for one medium sized spotted cat. If I fail to turn it on for the day Benny will sit on the bed and wail until I return and give him his warm spot.
At 10:30 Callum will go to bed. There he waits, insinuating it is his preferred time to retire in the evening even though I have a hard time obeying. At times we stay up so late he returns to my lap to sigh and look soulfully up at me.
These tricks we have learned have required obvious patience from our canine and feline family.
We have been stubborn, resistance and disobedient.
Even though we are no longer human puppies or kittens, we backslide.
We stay up too late, we don’t let them in or out exactly on demand and worst of all we leave! Yes, we drive off and are gone for hours leaving them without their attendance.
I don’t know if you other pet families have been as recalcitrant or not.
Sometimes I think how hard we have worked to be trained and how short we fall in their estimation. Perhaps you do better? For the sake of your own four legged family, I hope so.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
