How many times have you heard it? “It’s a small world,” And it really is. Years ago I was in Colorado and wearing a Deport Times tee shirt. A young man stopped me and asked if that was Deport, Texas. We began talking and it turned out I gave art lessons to a young woman he went to college with in Colorado. They were still friends.
Years later we were coming back from Europe into New York and when it was our turn to step up to the customs man he looked at our passports, said “Deport! Guess you know where my home town is…Bogata!” He hadn’t been back in a few years and we had a super quick catch up on Bogata while others had to wait. I could feel the eyes boring into our backs.
On a stopover in Austin on our way to the coast we were wearing Thunder Prairie Publishing jackets.
The man across the aisle was an OBGYN who formerly practiced in Paris.
Seeing the Detroit Weekly as part of the list of our newspapers on the jacket, he named women we knew who were his “best nurses ever.”
At a restaurant on the coast we ran into a friend’s sister-in-law on her way to visit her kids.
The list of these occurrences is pretty long. I could go in to more. And they don’t always happen away from home.
Last week I did an interview with a family for an upcoming Paris Life feature. We met at the Paris News and gathered around a conference table to talk. The story is about a mother and daughter with many chronic health issues and the podcast they do to try and encourage others. They brought their pastor, their husbands and a son.
As we were seated I was next to the son. He said I looked familiar, I said he did too. Then I exclaimed “you brought my grocery orders out at Walmart for years, you used to have various colors in your hair!”.
In reply he told the others “This is the lady who saved my life.”
I went to pick up an order one day and Keshon was shaky, weak and his color was awful. I insisted on taking his pulse. His heart was racing dangerously. After I questioned him I discovered that he had tried a free energy drink at a convenience store before work, liked it and bought another, which he drank not long after. I am not a fan of those things, I’ve been to several medical calls from them. I insisted he rest, take it easy and not push hard, and if his heart rate didn’t go down soon, go to ER. He told me he followed that advice.
We proceeded with the interview. The pastor, also their cousin, said I looked familiar to him too.
He pulled out a photo of a frail, lovely older woman.
Turns out she is one of the first people I gave a Covid vaccination to at Love Civic Center and he had brought her.
I remember her because I was so new at giving them and her arm was so thin I was very extra careful. She was his beloved grandmother who passed away at 95 this May.
We continued talking. I try to make interviews just chats, not machine gun questions.
Finally, we turned from the mom, who is the focus of the story, to her husband.
He, too has a bad hip and walks with a cane. But he’s a local DJ, and a good one too, he goes by DJ Shaun.
Looking at him I asked a question: “Did you do a wedding three years ago at Hidden Willows for Ally Huddleston and Dustyn Jones?”
His face lit up and he exclaimed “I sure did!”
Turns out our table was very close to where he was set up when we attended that wedding.
Out of six people my path had crossed with three.
It really is a small world. And I like it that way.
Who knows when or where paths with people I’ve met will cross again!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
