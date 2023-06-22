How many times have you heard it? “It’s a small world,” And it really is. Years ago I was in Colorado and wearing a Deport Times tee shirt. A young man stopped me and asked if that was Deport, Texas. We began talking and it turned out I gave art lessons to a young woman he went to college with in Colorado. They were still friends.

Years later we were coming back from Europe into New York and when it was our turn to step up to the customs man he looked at our passports, said “Deport! Guess you know where my home town is…Bogata!” He hadn’t been back in a few years and we had a super quick catch up on Bogata while others had to wait. I could feel the eyes boring into our backs.

Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.

