Happy New Year 2023. It’s a new year and as always we don’t know what it’s going to be like. Judging by the last few years we hope for better. 2020 will go down in history as one of the strangest, most difficult years in recent history.
Do you have resolutions?
The usual ones, weight loss, working out, working harder, moving forward faster, setting goals? Quitting smoking or soft drinks?
I gave up on such things years ago.
They seldom worked out or twisted themselves into something that bore little resemblance to my original intentions.
Some where in my memory as Thomas and I celebrated our first New Year’s Eve together, I remember being sincerely worried, a little scared about the upcoming year.
Would our brand new marriage work out?
Would we manage to get our house built and get out of the drafty, rickety old rent house we were in?
Were our jobs secure?
Would the world keep from blowing itself up?
Over the years since the fear has long gone away. Age has slowly revealed that most fears never happen, but different things will.
Expected joys may not materialize but something else brings us pleasure.
I’ve decided it truly is “the best of times and the worst of times,” as Charles Dickens wrote in “A Tale of Two Cities.”
It really is always both at the same time.
Consider right now.
The west coast of the United States, stricken by catastrophic droughts has now been stricken with snow and rain so heavy cars are swept away and entire sections of major highways are underwater.
Still, it isn’t going to alleviate the drought, more moisture will be needed. Yet, it helps.
Worst of times, best of times.
In Europe the war Russia wages on Ukraine looms over the new year with violence, cruelty and uncertainty.
Yet who cannot listen to the Ukrainian president, or an interview with Ukrainian citizens to find hope in such courage and determination?
Best of times, worst of times.
The United States is polarized.
Its politics have split until it’s like we have four major political parties instead of two.
There are steady, regular Republicans and much farther right leaning, conspiracy believing Far Right Republicans.
And there are steady, regular Democrats and their far, far left leaning, totally unrealistic Far Left Democrats.
Disturbing?
Definitely and yet, when one looks into the past there have been other times when politics seemed on the verge of tearing this nation apart. Yet, here we are, still a nation.
Best of times, worst of times.
Yes, the world is filled with fearsome things.
We are poised on the edge of nuclear disaster all the time.
We are suffering the effects of global warming and it seems parts of the world are suffering from terrifying droughts while different portions of the planet are washing away in floods and storms.
The human race can seem populated with more evil than good.
The Bible says “there will always be war and rumors of war.”
We worry about the same things we always have, job security, family health matters, our marriages, our lives. We worry about war and dying and a lot of other things.
It’s natural, it’s normal for us to worry, although worrying accomplishes nothing.
But instead, I’m aiming at hope.
At looking at the positive things, the good things, the joyful things. And I will remember, it is always the best of times, but it’s also the worst of times.
I hope you will look for the good things too. Happy 2023.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
