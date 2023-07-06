Legos are great. It’s amazing how much you can build with them. But back before we knew about them I inherited my brother’s Lincoln Logs. What was left of the set, at least, as the baby, the set had already been through three boys. I loved building with them. Usually I built barns for my plastic horses, cows and other farm animals. Sometimes I built bridges and forest service fire towers.

When I would spend the night at my grandparents’ house they had something much better though. Dominoes and decks of cards!

Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.

