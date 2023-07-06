Legos are great. It’s amazing how much you can build with them. But back before we knew about them I inherited my brother’s Lincoln Logs. What was left of the set, at least, as the baby, the set had already been through three boys. I loved building with them. Usually I built barns for my plastic horses, cows and other farm animals. Sometimes I built bridges and forest service fire towers.
When I would spend the night at my grandparents’ house they had something much better though. Dominoes and decks of cards!
My grandmother, May Jeffus, held lots of 42 parties or canasta parties. So there were six sets of dominoes and a number of packs of cards.
The nights I spent with them were always special: grandad fixed us waffles, grandmother and I gardened and sewed, and I dressed up in her vast array of hats.
But after supper they would listen to the radio instead of the TV, usually a ball game, and play dominoes themselves at the battered blue table.
And I was tucked into the corner on the green carpet, with all those domino boxes and cards. I always arrived with my plastic farm critters in a paper sack.
In that corner I built the best farms my imagination could conceive of. Walls of ivory dominoes topped with matching “Bicycle” brand cards had stalls filled with my magnificent (in my mind) steeds and Hereford cows.
Mind you, my cows were Herefords because I took the inevitable Holsteins that came in the sets and used model paint to transform them. No dairy cows for me. I wanted cows like my dad had. Of course, mom wasn’t pleased when she found me using my brother’s permanent model enamels in my room on my little pink dresser. But she, with her incredible patience, managed to clean it up.
Anyway, back to my carpeted corner of the past. I used dominoes for fences. I built two story barns with lofts. Grandmother positively drew the line when I brought in grass clippings to fill that loft though.
I built ranch houses and learned to make triangular roof lines if I wedged cards in between just right.
Sometimes my structures fell if I caught the edge of a card when putting my livestock out for the day.
In my child’s imaginative mind those barns were not dominoes and playing cards, they were red barns with silver roofs. My horses galloped, my cows knocked a hole in the fence and escaped (see, I told you we raised cattle). The chickens pecked outside the farmhouse and a jar lid provided the stock with water.
On occasion I turned urban and tried to see how tall a skyscraper I could construct. I got pretty good at it, using cards for each floor until I ran out of dominoes. Sometimes I built small cities and brought a few of my brother’s metal cars.
It was with great delight I was gifted a tiny metal pickup for my imaginary farm.
The plastic pigs fit right in the bed so they got lots of rides.
I remember growing sleepy as the ball games droned on and the soft murmur of my grandparents faded away. If it was late I would be waked up to go to bed in the “middle bedroom.” If it was earlier I had to disassemble everything and put it all back.
Either way, that night or the next morning I had to put the dominoes back in their boxes and the cards put back. And they had to be in correct sets. No deck could have five aces! The cards were actually easier than the dominoes because they had different colored backs. The dominoes I had to carefully count spots.
I didn’t realize I was learning about construction, about balancing or counting. I had no clue I was solving problems or exercising my imagination. All I was doing so many years ago was having fun.
Oh yes, I was also making memories, sweet, long-remembered memories.
Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.