I was talking with a young friend who is the mother of boys and the issues that can result from their careless bathroom habits last week. She was frustrated at the constant battle of making them be more careful and having to argue over doing chores, one of which is cleaning their bathroom.
We all know boys have peeing for distance contests and may even try writing their names in the snow. From the beginning baby boys present different challenges.
Our conversation took me back to elementary school. Yes, we had flush toilets that far back, really.
At Deport Elementary school the bathrooms ( we didn’t call them restrooms) were in a wide hallway between elementary and high school. They were sacrosanct. No boy would have dreamed of invading a girls’ bathroom or girl dream of entering a boys’ bathroom.
The main doors usually were propped open since there was no view inside due to a wall.
Never, ever did the idea occur to our young, mid 1950’s little brains.
During a between classes break a group of us girls were leaving the little girls room when a small boy came barreling out of the boys room.
Standing guard over us all was fourth grade teacher Mrs Tommie Lawler.
Now Mrs. Lawler was married without children and had a reputation as being one of the sterner teachers. She could be a bit sharp in tone and grim of face.
Only as adults did we learn what a sense of humor and love for kids she really had.
As she stood there in the hall a little boy, probably first grade, dashed out and announced loudly, “Mrs. Lawler, Mrs. Lawler, Billy and Bobby (not their actual names) are wee weeing all over the walls!”
There was a moment of stunned silence as every child in that hallway contemplated this incredible conduct.
Not so our teacher. In the blink of an eye she was off into the boys bathroom, emerging only moments later with a firm grip on two ears, one of each boy.
They were squirming and bright, embarrassed red as she told the rest of us to go to our classrooms. Then, still leading them by an ear she marched them off to the principal’s office.
I have no memory of their punishment. I know the whispers were that the kids had a “who could reach the highest on the wall” contest. But that was not what caused shock waves through the entire elementary school. No, not at all.
In solemn tones, voices dropped, it was “Mrs Lawyer went in the BOYS bathroom”.
“Did you see her? She ran right in the boys room!”.
“Oh my gosh, you weren’t there? She never hesitated. She just went right in there.”
We were wide eyed. It impressed me so much I remember she had on a green dress with flowers of yellow, gold and brown.
The janitor was dispatched to scrub the walls. A lecture was given class by class on the nastiness and inappropriateness of the boy’s little competition.
Then, of course, the scandal soon died down.
But every now and again the memory would surface and some one would say “remember the day Mrs. Lawler went in the BOYS bathroom?” I think the boys were even more shocked than the girls.
It became a small legend it was so wild and shocking. As I said, times have changed.
