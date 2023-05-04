I
guess I’m just too soft-hearted.
Well, I know I am, and I just don’t get the new bunch of online games.
I’m not talking about the multiplayer X-Box type of things that serious gamers play, but the free games to play on phones and tablets.
Royal Match was the first one I noticed. It has a king and he’s always in dire peril. It may be a boulder about to crush him or a spreading fire or the king may be chained in a tank of rising water.
There seems to be an infinite number of scenarios that this poor (cartoon-type) guy may be in. And the player has to save him by doing a match three game that puts water on the fire or moves the boulder back down or unchains him.
Granted, when he dies it’s not graphic or gory. His shouts of “help me” or “hurry” cease, and he turns blue or vanishes behind the flames. End of the king and you lose.
But it honestly makes me feel bad! I failed this poor, fictional character.
There are worse ones, a series of games feature a pregnant wife who is thrown out by her husband and his new girlfriend, or a beautiful young woman thrown out by an evil stepmother.
There this poor, ill-clad mother-to-be, is trudging through the snow to a shack and you must do puzzles, or solitaire cards or match three games to light a fire, fix a broken window so the snow doesn’t blow in, or any number of other things.
Do it right and soon she’s all comfy. Do it wrong and she freezes to death.
One game has a woman finding an infant in a dumpster. The question appears as “leave it” or “save it.” And after taking the baby with her she must go through the same challenges.
If you don’t do the right things the woman and baby turn blue and fall over and a big FAIL label appears.
Yet another version of these “save a life” types of games features a couple. They may be dying of thirst trudging through the desert heat, chased by a tiger, or in a sinking boat. Choices appear that result in them either finding things that help them or…you guessed it…dying.
The newest is a little dragon or a fish, panting desperately for water. As the player plays solitaire each right move puts water into a pipe.
Slowly, as the fish or dragon pants and flops, making pitiful little noises, the water fills the pipe.
If you make the right plays the water fills the pond and the fish or dragon makes happy noises and splashes around.
But again, the failure ends in the demise of the character. The dragon in particular makes a pathetic little cry as it slumps down.
Now, I’ve played games where I shot cannons at castles, blew people up and watched as my army overcame.
But, somehow, those are different. The main reason, I believe, is that someone is fighting back, there is a clear-cut enemy and that enemy has the capacity to kill me too!
But with these new games it’s a helpless victim, often trying to do the right thing, and playing a card game, match three or some other type of challenge decides how their struggle to survive comes out.
Before you ask me why I play them if they disturb me or upset me, I don’t. The demos are constantly popping up on some of the games I do play. Watching ads earns me coins or diamonds so I watch the things.
I know softhearted me is being silly, I suppose, but I just don’t get any pleasure out of all these cute little animals or people being at my mercy. I play mostly trivia and brain games.
But for pure entertainment sometimes I play match three or similar. And I much prefer my little characters not to die because I made the wrong moves.
Anyone else out there feel the same way?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.