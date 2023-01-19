Now is the winter of our discontent? Perhaps not discontent, but here in northeast Texas it is definitely at the peak of unattractiveness! In spite of abnormally warm temperatures for January, it’s still….well….ugly? Perhaps not ugly but definitely not our prettiest time of year.
Everything is brown and gray, stark and empty. The trees form bare branched lacework, certain types of frost killed weeds are so black they look like burned patches of grass.
The grass? Well, it’s pale tan. No flicker of green, no relief of color to brighten things.
The native cedars are green, but a dark, somber green. Birds have picked away the bright red berries from early winter, for the most part.
Things are just bare, sere and a bit depressing.
Personally, I think a lot of the awareness of how barren things look comes as an after Christmas issue also.
The world was full of sparkling lights, cheerful yard displays, parks turned into wonderlands and homes glowing with warmth and light.
Suddenly though, it’s all gone and it makes us more aware of how deep into winter we are.
One of the pleasures of January is the glorious assortment of sunrises and sunsets we’ve been treated to. Sunrises are subtle and pale, pinks and blues and lavenders.
Sunsets are often much more color saturated.
Oranges, reds and strong pinks and purples signal the slide into a cold winter night.
Sometimes, with the stark trees in the foreground we may get a primal shiver as that winter night approaches.
It probably comes from a primitive time when huddling around a fire was the only way to safety and warmth.
And there are so many sunless days, so many overcast, gray weeks where the sun never shows.
See those tiny green spears poking cautiously up from the dried grasses or from flower beds?
Those are the harbinger that spring is, indeed, not that far away. Those are the daffodils that will soon be in brilliant, yellow glory!
February here in east Texas may have some of our worst weather. But the joy that is spring is still just a fingertip away, just a small yellow blossom away.
Muddy, gray and brown, right now may be rather dismal. But that makes us appreciate the beginning of spring all the more. Depths of winter we may be in, but the signs of cheerful green are just appearing! Hang on and get ready to enjoy.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
