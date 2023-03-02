I’m one of those old school guys that was dragged into the technological age kicking and screaming. It all began back in the early eighties. I worked as a surveyor for a quarter century and learned from experienced guys that used formulas; pencil and paper to accomplish their survey tasks. Then an engineer I worked for informed me we were acquiring an instrument that would store data collected in the field which could be downloaded into a computer at the office, no more field drawings and notes like I had learned so well to do. My crew and I buckled down and adapted to the technology and soon really liked the new way of accomplishing our work, no more cutting brush to clear a transit line. We now turned angles and let the machines calculate the distances and angles.