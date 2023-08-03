Campfire a.jpg

A winter campfire can help rekindle an appreciation of cold weather hiking and camping at Cooper Lake State Park.

 Submitted Photo

August in Texas is usually extremely hot! As a result, why not experience the park after sunset?

August has at least three astronomical events that will amaze you. Have you ever heard about a blue moon, supermoon, or the Perseids? Well, get ready, because this month has all three! The term “blue moon” refers to two full moons within a single month and August has that; one was earlier this week and another is to be on Aug. 30. A “supermoon” is when the moon is closest to earth and full at the same time. On Aug. 1, we experienced a blue supermoon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.