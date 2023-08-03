August in Texas is usually extremely hot! As a result, why not experience the park after sunset?
August has at least three astronomical events that will amaze you. Have you ever heard about a blue moon, supermoon, or the Perseids? Well, get ready, because this month has all three! The term “blue moon” refers to two full moons within a single month and August has that; one was earlier this week and another is to be on Aug. 30. A “supermoon” is when the moon is closest to earth and full at the same time. On Aug. 1, we experienced a blue supermoon.
Also, this is the month for the Perseids meteor shower. This year the Perseids will not have to compete with a full or near full moon making it much easier to see and enjoy the show. The peak of this celestial event will be the night of Aug. 12 and the wee hours of Aug. 13. Park HQ’s will have self-guided materials to use aiding you in your view fun. The park will be open all night for the event.
This summer has been a hot one but thankfully, we have gotten plenty of rain, so the lake is full. The swimming areas at both park units await you to experience the relatively cool waters and sandy beach. Many people swim after work in the evenings to sunset relaxing and recharging. It is always a good idea during a Texas summer to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day. The Park opens for day-use at 6 a.m., and I promise, you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.
This August we are presenting 12 interpretative programs. Our programs are always free with your park admission. This month’s highlighted program is, “Kayaking 101.” Signup for this fun adventure learning about the aquatic environment, space is limited. If you aren’t an expert with a kayak, no worries! A park ranger will teach you all the needed basics to enjoy your newfound activity.
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass (your guest also pays $3 too independent of age). Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70. This pass is good for over 12 months. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventuring begin.
For more information, please visit and like our Facebook pages, or visit our TPWD website, or give us a call at Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur, 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek, 903-395-3100.
