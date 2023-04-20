When the City of Paris, Lamar Chamber of Commerce and the Paris Economic Development Corp announced an $85,000 joint marketing venture and contracted with a Jacksonville, Florida-based firm to guide us, I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical.
After all, North Star Place Branding & Marketing senior vice president Ed Barlow said that branding is more than a logo and a line. And yet, that’s what the city revealed in this newspaper on Sunday.
There will be naysayers who criticize, but let me say up front, I AM NOT ONE Of THEM. What this community received in the process of coming up with that logo and line is invaluable. And where that ongoing communication, cooperation and commitment take us as a community has no boundaries.
The process brought the community together as we participated in focus groups, individual interviews and conversational feedback with a team of four North Star professionals for a solid week back in May of last year. Along with a community-wide survey open to everyone, the purpose was to give the North Star team insight into what qualities Paris and Lamar County offer that make us stand out from everyone else. And then a committee made up of representatives from each of the four entities, met for months with North Star to fine tune our brand.
I agree with Stephen Terrell, PEDC board member and a member of the advisory committee.
“This has been such an inspiring journey as we have worked collectively as one community to create something truly unique and special that will showcase who and what we are for years to come,” Terrell said in Sunday’s announcement.
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen noted the icon in the brand, which pays tribute to “our beloved Eiffel Tower” and symbolizes the anatomy of our community as we come together as a city and reach higher toward “our goals, our hopes, our dreams.”
“There is a variety of colors and different shades of those colors, which represents the diversity of our community members, businesses and organizations and the strength we have when we all reach higher collectively.” Allen said. “I can’t wait to see the creative ways we can weave this brand into the fabric of our community.”
As the announcement said, citizens will begin to see the brand implemented in a variety of ways with each entity using the branding for promotional, educational and informational purposes. The change will not be overnight but ongoing to take place over time as existing materials, signage and equipment need replacing.
Let me encourage readers to check out distinctivelyparis.com where you will find an inspiring video along with information about the history of the branding initiative, and how businesses and organizations can use the new brand.
Let’s go Paris. Let’s reach higher and higher.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
