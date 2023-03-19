Those opposed to the construction of solar farms missed another opportunity to let their voices be heard last week before Lamar County Commissioners’ Court. Understandably so, perhaps, although much discussion about the topic takes place of late at community gatherings.

Although there’s been discussion elsewhere, no one appeared at a Monday meeting when commissioners gave initial approval for the location of three more solar farms here. To my knowledge, no one from the public has yet to appear before any of the entities involved in the approval of incentives for solar farms to locate here.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

