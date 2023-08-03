A new law will go into effect in September that limits rights by the public to hunting on navigable rivers in Texas. This new law/regulation (SB 1236) was passed just last week and blindsided most Texas sportsmen and women. Texas Parks and Wildlife department had absolutely nothing to do with it but I’m sure the game wardens were just given a monumental enforcement challenge and a quick learning curve to decipher this change in the way we hunt rivers.  

 I’ll do my best to describe what I know about this new regulation but keep in mind, the law is so new that even the game wardens are learning how to legally enforce it. Let’s begin with the existing facts, hunting with rifle and bow and of course shotgun has been legal on all navigable rivers in Texas with the exception of rivers in a few counties. 

