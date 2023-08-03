I guess it’s human nature to look across the fence and think the grass might be a bit greener over there. I know a lot of my outdoor friends this time of year expound upon where they would like to move to get away from the heat we endure each summer here in Texas. Some say the Rocky Mountains and others opt for the wild country of northern Canada. Others think the upper Midwest might be just the place. I, just like many of my friends, long for cooler summer weather but if given the choice I definitely would not give up living in Texas year around for any of the northern climes.