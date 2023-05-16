Six-time All-Around World Champion Rodeo Rider Larry Mahan passed away last weekend at his home in Valley View, Texas, at the age of 79. He had been battling cancer for several years.
I met Mahan on a blustery late winter/early spring day in 1976, when I was a journalism student at Paris Junior College.
Sitting around with other students in the journalism lab at the college one morning, someone casually mentioned that they had heard that a famous rodeo cowboy, Larry Mahan, was in town filming footage for “American Sportsman,” a show that ABC used to air regularly on the weekends, featuring celebrities doing all sorts of sports-y things.
The kicker, this person said, was it had nothing to do with rodeo; he was flying some of the vintage airplanes that a local pilot owned and flew out of an airfield just west of town.
Needless to say, this piqued all of our interest. Even I knew who Larry Mahan was, and I was not a big fan of rodeo.
Conversation quickly turned to “Could we get an interview with him?”
As journalism students we all had had some experience in nosing out leads and contacts for news stories, so we cogitated on the problem for a bit.
“Call the airport,” someone said, quite sensibly.
Grabbing a phone book (remember phone books?), I looked up Flying Tigers Airport and quickly dialed the number. When someone answered in pretty short order, I introduced myself, mentioned my position at the college newspaper and asked if it was true what we had been hearing about the famous visitor. He said it was, so I asked him if he had any information he could pass on about how to get in touch with the visitor, so we could arrange an interview with him.
“Well, why don’t you just talk to him,” the guy said. “He’s sitting right here,” and he passed the phone away.
“This is Larry Mahan,” I heard through the receiver. My friends said later they had never seen my eyes get so wide.
I am pretty sure I only squeaked and stammered a little bit as I introduced myself all over again and politely asked for the opportunity to interview him for a piece in the college’s newspaper while he was in town.
“How ’bout today?” he asked.
I was, to say the least, a bit flabbergasted at how easy that was.
We arranged to meet at the airfield a few miles out of town and I and another student and our student photographer headed that way
Wearing boots and jeans and a light down-filled coat, Mahan was not what I expected from a world famous celebrity; he was personable, cooperative and a little bit soft-spoken.
We watched as he and the airplane crew, followed by the camera crew, prepared a biplane — one of those old-fashioned planes with two wings stacked one atop the other — for flight and looked on as he took to the sky.
Mahan said he had been a pilot for about ten years by necessity. Rodeo takes a lot of traveling and he found it easier to keep up his busy schedule if he could cut his travel time down to a fraction. He owned his own Cessna twin engine, he said, and had logged about 3,500 hours in the air since he got his license.
As the wind and weather continued to kick up, we students and he retreated to a truck stop/diner right next door to the airfield. Over cups of hot coffee, he told us he was really excited at the prospect of flying a P-51 fighter plane the owners of the field had on hand.
“I’ve always admired them and wanted to try one, so when ABC called I said ‘sure.’”
As late as last year, when he was interviewed by a writer from “Cowboys & Indians” magazine, he still recalled flying that P-51.
We also talked that day long ago about his forays into acting and his other business ventures, such as the line of western wear for men and women that carried his name and how his rodeo days seemed to be coming to end.
“I’m just not into it mentally, like I was,” he said. “I feel like I could rodeo another three or four years, but I don’t know if I will.”
Mahan would rodeo for a while after that, but never at the competitive level or in the events that made him a champion, but he would compete professionally and take honors in a number of other areas, such as cutting horse riding, and calf roping for many years to come.
Only three other cowboys have won as many All Round World championships as Larry Mahan, and he was active and received a lot of honors in his sport over the years, and was inducted into numerous Halls of Fame. He acted in about a dozen films and appeared as himself in about a dozen other documentaries and TV shows, awards shows and talk shows, and made welcomed appearances at conventions and other events until about 2019. In the last months of his life he was working with filmmakers on a documentary about his life, called “The Cowboy.” It is to be released this year.
There was a memorial service to be held today at 6 p.m., at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, just down the road from where he lived and died, for friends, family, fellow world champions and current and past competitors, as well as open seating for the public, his fans.
I never actually watched Larry Mahan do what he did best — I was no rodeo fan, then or now — but he was the first celebrity I ever met. I spent about an hour talking to him. It was time well spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.