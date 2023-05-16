Six-time All-Around World Champion Rodeo Rider Larry Mahan passed away last weekend at his home in Valley View, Texas, at the age of 79. He had been battling cancer for several years.

I met Mahan on a blustery late winter/early spring day in 1976, when I was a journalism student at Paris Junior College.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.