If I were to use three adjectives to describe myself politically, I would say, “Conservative, Christian, and Texan.” It seems these three adjectives pretty well sum up the guiding principles that drive my policy decisions. Today, there is much chatter in Texas around the topic of public-school vouchers, a system by which the dollars from the state used to fund the public education would be allowed to follow the student to a non-public educational setting of the parent’s choosing. These alternative settings might include private schools, home schools, or some form of virtual instruction. As a former public-school educator/administrator and a current member of the Texas House of Representatives, I am often asked about my position on school vouchers.
In short, I oppose vouchers. One of the primary arguments made in support of vouchers is that they will provide poor, minority children an opportunity to “escape” failing schools and receive the same private-school education their wealthier counterparts receive. The only way I see for vouchers to accomplish that outcome is for the policy to include requirements for the private school to accept all children who request admittance, and to accept the state voucher as full payment. I am not aware of a proposal that would include such assurances.
To fully explain how I arrive at my position on vouchers, I must return to the three adjectives mentioned above.
As a fiscal conservative, I cannot support creating a second, parallel education system. Many of the supporters of school vouchers suggest that public schools should not lose funding as a result. As good stewards of tax dollars, it does not seem that running two systems charged with accomplishing the same task is the conservative approach. Additionally, no voucher plan I have seen would require accountability for the use of those tax dollars as currently required for public schools under the state’s accountability plan which includes STAAR testing and other performance measures.
As a Christian, I believe I am called to be a part of the world without becoming “worldly.” By creating a system that provides an opportunity for upper and upper-middle class families to separate themselves from the rest of society, we are losing our opportunity to be “salt and light”. While I wish to, as much as possible, protect my grandchildren from the evils of the world, my wish is for them to grow up with an understanding that other children might not look like them nor share the same life experiences as them, but are still valuable and precious. Jesus preferred to spend time with those the world called unlovable while shunning the political and religious leaders. As a follower of Christ, it seems that we should be more about providing great opportunities for all children than separating our children from those who look, act, and think differently.
Finally, as a Texan, I do not believe in quitting. As Texans, we enjoy a unique heritage. A heritage that recognizes the value of sacrifice, loyalty, and defending those too weak to defend themselves. William Travis, Davy Crockett, Sam Houston, and so many more great Texas heroes endured extremely difficult times because they were convinced that the opportunities for freedom, liberty, and prosperity in this great state were worth the sacrifice. I am thankful they did not quit. I have to ask myself, where is that Texas spirit today? We become disgusted with the direction of our country and the answer for some people is to secede. We grow frustrated with some of our public schools and the response of some people is “give me money so I can pull my kids and walk away.” As Texans, we are not quitters. If you are dissatisfied with your local public school, fix it!
In closing, I want to make it clear, I fully support a parent’s right to choose the best educational setting for their child. For some children, private school is the best answer, for others home schooling is the best fit. These options must remain available to parents. But as a conservative Christian Texan, I do not believe vouchers provide the solutions to dealing with our challenges and charting a path of opportunity for our youngest Texans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.