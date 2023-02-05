If I were to use three adjectives to describe myself politically, I would say, “Conservative, Christian, and Texan.”  It seems these three adjectives pretty well sum up the guiding principles that drive my policy decisions.  Today, there is much chatter in Texas around the topic of public-school vouchers, a system by which the dollars from the state used to fund the public education would be allowed to follow the student to a non-public educational setting of the parent’s choosing.  These alternative settings might include private schools, home schools, or some form of virtual instruction. As a former public-school educator/administrator and a current member of the Texas House of Representatives, I am often asked about my position on school vouchers.

In short, I oppose vouchers. One of the primary arguments made in support of vouchers is that they will provide poor, minority children an opportunity to “escape” failing schools and receive the same private-school education their wealthier counterparts receive. The only way I see for vouchers to accomplish that outcome is for the policy to include requirements for the private school to accept all children who request admittance, and to accept the state voucher as full payment.  I am not aware of a proposal that would include such assurances.

