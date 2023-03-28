Some people just don’t get it.
There are many things that I cannot stand.
One of them is people who have worse senses of humor than tree stumps.
I was reminded of this Sunday night while participating in my now 12-year quest to downsize.
I still have many files of hard copies of articles that I wrote back when dirt was shiny. I was going through them trying to decide what to toss, then distraction mode set in; I started reading one. This is why downsizing takes so long and is always ongoing.
It was a story I did about the organizer of the Texas D.E.N.S.A., and a meeting he had with the Dallas chapter of Mensa. His name is Steve Price.
I had done a feature story on him before about his organization which had the motto of “Why be tense when you can be dense.”
D.E.N.S.A. was a takeoff on Mensa, which is a group for those with the highest IQs among us.
He called me to let me know he was going to have the meeting and invited me to go along. I did.
He told me he was, despite his group’s motto, a little tense meeting the room full of glaring Mensa members.
While some still didn’t appreciate the humor, others said they admired him for “stepping into the lion’s den” as one member told him.
I just didn’t see how they didn’t think what he was telling them was funny or at least mildly amusing.
I thought it was a hoot and a lot of what he told them was factual and logical, too.
Earlier he had shown me a letter to the editor that had been printed in an out-of-state newspaper.
The letter missed the point of what D.E.N.S.A. was all about and showed a true lack of humor on the know-it-all writer’s part.
It read: “I have a message for D.E.N.S.A. founder Steve Price. It is just sour grapes. Tell Mr. Price the grapes aren’t so sour. Even though you can’t reach them, we are enjoying them.”
Well, the grapes may not be sour, but she sure was.
Her lack of humor made her miss the whole point of Price’s organization. It wasn’t to make fun of Mensa or promote stupidity.
He told them that mensa in Spanish has a connotation of dull or stupid, but Mensa founders went with the Latin original meaning of table as in a place to gather around for the brightest of people.
He said he chose the Latin root densus, full of potential, for his group’s meaning. He told them that his group was all about celebrating creativity.
He told them that pride in their intellect was causing them to lose that sense of humor that brings joy to most people.
While some in the group were open to his words, others remained their dour selfs and not at all amused at D.E.N.S.A.
“I think it’s an excuse for advocating extreme mediocrity,” said one of the humorless Mensa members. There is nothing good in being proud of being stupid, she said, continuing her quest of missing the point.
I joined D.E.N.S.A. myself after writing the feature story about Price’s group.
To join I had to pass the entrance exam.
One of the questions was “Which does not belong with the others? (a) Dada; (b) Abstract Realism; (c) Cubism: (d) Mama.”
The exam also asked participants to completely fill a bathtub with water and get in. Then if any water spills over the side you are dense enough for D.E.N.S.A. And if you actually did this part of the test, then you just might be too dense even for D.E.N.S.A.
He planned a convention set for April Fool’s Day in 1984.
He said the activities planned included bobbing for apple cider and a golf tournament on a course with no holes. He said they had planned a cakewalk, if enough members could teach their cakes to walk by then. Now that was at the very least clever and not the least bit dense.
