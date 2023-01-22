“Our mission is to serve with professionalism and integrity, promote a safe and prosperous community for all citizens, and provide efficient and effective services for an excellent quality of life.” Paris City Council mission statement
Strategic planning is important for the success of any organization, and the City of Paris is no different. That’s why I was impressed when City Manager Grayson Path earlier this month presented a 10-year strategic plan for city council approval.
The plan is the result of a June 2022 retreat during which an outside consultant assisted council members in the formation of a vision, mission statement and goals for the city. The council then charged city staff to develop action items to implement goals.
Those goals include the following:
Enhance the city’s relationship with key state and county representatives.
Encourage economic development through business development and retention planning.
Promote long-term growth in the community.
Retain our citizens.
Market the city.
Although goals are expected to remain constant over the 10 years, action items to implement those goals are to be identified and financed through each year’s budgeting process. Action items are to be assigned to a specific department, or multiple departments as appropriate, and will be tracked by the city manager with a report about progress made to the city council the following fiscal year during the budget process.
Among other things, examples of action items in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget under Goal #1 include a revisit of the Toole Design Group Study for downtown development with the Texas Department of Public Transportation, the implementation of Cox Field runway and taxiway projects with TxDOT Aviation and the exploration of a fuel farm with Lamar County.
Goal #2 action items include the implementation of a developer construction manual, the completion of water line extensions in western Paris and the revision of the vacant building registration ordinance, the demolition of the Belford Building and an increase in funding for downtown facade grants.
Among Goal #3 items are the continuation of the 5 in 5 Infill Development Program, the creation of a development agreement for the planned Forest Brook Estates subdivision, an architectural analysis for the Grand Theater, an increase in funds for demolition and lot mowing, the implementation of a new deconstruction program and the return of a community Trash Off event.
Goal #4 items include the implementation of the Fiscal Year 22/23 HOME Program to help qualified residents in dilapidated housing build new homes, the rehabilitation of the municipal pool and the implementation of a housing study with Paris Economic Development Corp.
Goal #5 items include the completion of the branding and marketing project with PEDC and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the construction of new restroom facilities at Farmer’s Market, the formation of a maintenance agreement for new downtown lighting, the continued development and promotion of downtown festivals and the addition of a new police department community outreach officer.
Not only are action items included in the current year budget, but evidence of them being implemented is documented by Paris City Council action at meetings of late either by consent agenda action or during regular agenda item approval.
For instance, a Dec. 12 consent agenda item approved an architectural study related to the Grand Theater restoration project at a cost not to exceed $16,500; a Sept. 26 consent agenda item gained approval for an engineering design study not to exceed $46,960 for the demolition of the Belford Building, 135 1st St. SE., using American Rescue Plan Act Funding and a Jan. 9 consent agenda approval added $1,850 to the contract for an asbestos removal study.
A municipal pool repair regular agenda item in the amount of $228,136 on Nov. 14 received council approval using ARPA funds. On Dec. 12, the council approved a $294,000 expenditure of ARPA funds for a 10% match on a $2.94 million TxDOT Aviation runway and taxiway project. And, a consent item for an upcoming Monday night meeting includes a request for the approval of a $76,870 contract for the construction of restrooms at Farmer’s Market .
It is encouraging to know that city leaders realize the value of strategic planning and that there are means in place for the public to track progress and for the city to provide transparency.
