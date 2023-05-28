According to the American Cancer Society, the average 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancers depends on the SEER stage, surveillance, epidemiology, and end result. SEER stages can be classified as localized, regional, or distant, depending on how far the disease has spread.
If you average all the classifications, the five-year survival rate is only 10% for pancreatic cancers and just 3% if it has a SEER classification of distant.
It is always good news when something promising pops up in the journals.
Science has made significant progress with so many cancer forms, and many now have fuve-year survival rates above 90%.
However, pancreatic cancers still elude science’s best efforts at controlling them but hope may be coming.
Research teams led by Dr. Zhi-Ren Liu of Georgia State University have created a lab-produced protein called “ProAgio.”
You can read how ProAgio was produced by googling the paper’s title, “Rational design of a protein that binds integrin avB3 outside the ligand binding site.”
The ProAgio protein is designed to bind with a cell surface receptor known as integrin avB3.
This integrin receptor is prevalent on the surface of cancer-associated fibroblast cells.
It is responsible for signaling the fibroblast cells to form a physical barrier called a stroma that conceals and protects the cancer cells.
Pancreatic cancer builds an especially good stroma and is part of what makes pancreatic cancer so challenging to treat. Any drug that could break up or loosen the stroma would allow other drugs that target cancer more access and hopefully kill the tumor.
ProAgio has been shown to specifically target the integrin avB3 receptor and cause the cells that have this receptor to kill themselves.
ProAgio accomplishes this by activating caspase 8 inside the cancer-associated fibroblast cells.
Caspase 8 is a death signal that kicks on a cellular process known as apoptosis or programmed cell death.
Here we have a lab-designed protein capable of telling the cells that build pancreatic cancer’s impenetrable stroma to kill themselves.
ProAgio’s action opens up the ability to sneak other drugs or treatments inside the tumor and kill it.
ProAgio has also been shown to do the same job on triple-negative breast cancers, which are known for building very dense stroma.
Keep your fingers crossed and a watchful eye on the ProAgio clinical trials.
Another potential treatment for pancreatic cancers to keep your eye on comes from the technology used to make the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.
In this case, the vaccine is meant to generate an immune response against neoantigens of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) instead of against a virus.
Neoantigens are novel proteins that appear on the surface of just the cancer cells due to mutations in the tumor’s DNA.
If you could get your immune system’s T-cells to recognize and attack cells with these neoantigens, you would have an effective immunotherapy against the tumor.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center researchers have gotten some positive results in eight of the 16 patients of their Phase 1 mRNA pancreatic cancer vaccine trial.
An excellent overview of this research with links to the journal article can be found by googling “MSK mRNA Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine Trial Shows Promising Results.”
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.