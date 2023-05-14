For this week’s article, I decided to take it easy and let artificial intelligence do the work and discuss some of the pros and cons of itself. I opened my ChatGPT account and asked it to write an article on the positives and negatives of artificial intelligence. It gave me the response below in about 10 seconds, so all I did for this week’s article was copy/paste.

If you have yet to investigate ChatGPT, I invite you to read up on it and try it yourself.

Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.