A huge thumbs up to the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, as it hosted its annual fundraiser gala, which raised more than $153,000. The event included dinner, live music and a live auction. Events like this take so much effort — great job. At the event, A.M. Aikin assistant principals Katie Exum and Paul Wallis were named Educators of the Year (another thumbs up to that!) The announcement included a video presentation that showcased the Paris ISD campus and the work done for special education students.
Thumbs up to Sheila Daughtrey and her years of dedication to North Lamar ISD. The district designated its high school gym in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.