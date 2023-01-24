You know, it’s the social niceties that make living and working together the pleasant experience we all want. Unfortunately, these days, social niceties seem to be going out of style, and that is a real shame.
When I say “social niceties” I mean, of course, socially acceptable behavior, the manners you use in public when you are around strangers or the people you interact with in a formal or a business setting.
Sure, you can do whatever you want when you are all alone or with those people that you consider your intimates, your family and close friends. You can say what you want, do what you want, be as annoying as you want; you generally have the tacit approval of those close to you to be the way you are — or choose to be — or else they wouldn’t be around you for very long at all.
Of course, it is incumbent — or it should be — on families and friends to make those in their intimate circles aware of the things they do that could be found unacceptable outside the confines of that circle. Just like parents teach youngsters how to say please and thank you, the importance of sharing with others and when to use their “Inside voices,” friends and family should educate their relatives and new acquaintances in what they and what society at large find to be good behavior.
People who are allowed to be annoying in private will generally bring that behavior into the public arena, if given a chance — and if no one makes them aware of it. Sadly, the inconsiderate people we meet in passing or those we interact with on a casual or impersonal basis are all too often allowed to get away with all that insensitivity, because we — the people they are inflicting themselves on — are just too pressed for time or too intimidated or just don’t care to speak up and point it out.
“I don’t know this person,” or “What can I do about it? It’s not my responsibility,” or “It’ll be over real quick and I’ll never have to deal with this jerk ever again,” might be some of the justifications we use to not speak out about someone who is doing something seriously annoying. Mostly we just move on and get away from that annoying person as quick as we can, so we can grouse about them.
People who talk too loudly or talk about inappropriate subjects in the midst of strangers are right at the top of the list of people who really, really annoy me. And that includes the ones who are shouting into their phones while they are in line in the grocery store or sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office. Then, there are the ones who never stop talking, nattering on and on and on. Also on the list, are the ones who take forever to answer their phones, letting some ear-piercing ringtone keep on sounding over and over again. If you don’t want to talk to someone, why do they have your phone number at all?
Hummers — bad hummers — drive me crazy, especially the ones who are profoundly tone-deaf, or who never seem to know entire stanzas of the music they are hearing in their head. Just listening to the same half dozen or so notes being crooned — wickedly off-key — over and over again can be quite maddening and certainly has a detrimental effect on my blood pressure.
And do not get me started on people who make any kind of sickening noises when they eat...
I have a real prejudice against people who leave lights on when they leave an empty room. I also find anyone who cannot seem to turn a tap completely off to be simply infuriating.
My latest pet peeve is an empty ice tray, left high and dry in the icebox freezer section. My dad hated that, too, and used to walk around the house with the tray in his hand, shaking it in front of every face he found and demanding to know “Did you do this?” So far in this life, I have not resorted to that particular response. I just curse under my breath when it happens and fill the tray with water, muttering something along the lines of the wretchedly useless nature of any so-called human who could or would do something so selfish and base.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
