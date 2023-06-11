Having lived in Paris for the past 25 years, I’ve always enjoyed picking up the newspaper and reading through the local stories, sports and the always popular comics section.
It wasn’t until I started working for The Paris News in 2012 that I realized how much passion, dedication and hard work goes into producing each edition of the newspaper.
From the inside, you can see it every day in the editorial department, the pressroom, and among the staff in advertising and circulation.
Each one of us shares a purpose to bring information to the public, and to provide a space for the public to engage with the community through letters to the editor or guest commentaries.
Just as it is with any group of people, we don’t all agree with each other’s opinions — not even among the staff of The Paris News — but, just as it should be in a county of about 50,000 people, we respect each person’s right to have and share their opinion.
The Paris News is vital to the community. It is the top print and digital news outlet in the county, keeping the community informed on matters affecting our cities, state and nation.
In advertising, our main goal is to bring businesses and customers together, and we do through print and digital editions, our website and several magazines, like the award-winning Paris Life.
As your publisher, I will continue to work with our dedicated staff to maintain our high quality news and advertising in service to the community.
Clay Carsner is the publisher of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6924 or clay.carsner@theparisnews.com.
