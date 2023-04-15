The City of Paris has announced the adoption of a new brand - Paris, Where Texans Reach Higher.

In October 2021, four local entities – the City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corporation, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, and the Visitors and Convention Council – kickstarted the initiative to discover a brand that is representative of the community of Paris – the people, the culture, the story.

