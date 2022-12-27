Paris EMS Report for Dec. 27, 2022 Staff Reports Dec 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEC. 22 to DEC. 27Abdominal Pain: 2.Back Pain: 1.Breathing Problems: 20.Chest Pain: 5.Convulsions/Seizures: 1.Diabetic Problems: 3.EMS Assist Police: 1.Falls: 21.Headaches: 1.Heart Problems: 2.Hemorrhage/Laceration: 3.Sick Person: 19.Stroke/CVA: 4.Traffic Accident with Injury: 6.Traumatic Injury-Specific: 1.Unconscious/Fainting: 8.Unknown Problems/ManDown: 4.Transfer: 13.Service Unit: 1.Standby: 4.Long Distance Transfer: 13.EMS Assist: 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chest Pain Sick Person Report Ems Medicine Back Pain Accident Injury Problem April 1 April 5 Pain April 8 Paris April 15 Staff April 20 April 22 Transfer April 25 Headache April 27 April 29 Electrocution Traffic May 9 May 11 Anatomy Animal June 1 June 3 June 6 June 4 Se June 11 Public Service Mental Case June 15 June 24 July 13 Inorganic Chemistry Assist Hollow Crash Hemorrhage Sept. 14 Sept. 21 Asset Paris Ems Report Cva Nov. 2 Nov. 4 Nov. 9 Nov. 14 Nov. 21 Convulsion Nov. 30 Dec. 5 Dec. 7 Dec. 12 Dec. 23 Dec. 22 Jan. 6 Jan. 11 Feb. 1 Feb. 3 Feb. 6 Feb. 8 Feb. 10 Seizure Feb. 13 Feb. 17 Feb. 20 Fall April 3 Motor Vehicle April 7 April 10 April 21 April 26 April 28 May 8 May 29 June 2 June 7 June 12 June 14 June 16 June 19 June 21 June 23 Laceration June 28 Burn June 30 July 17 Bite Allergy Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Fire Department Oct 2 Oct 9 Nov. 10 Nov. 15 Entrapment Nov. 17 Nov. 20 Nov. 22 Nov. 29 Dec. 1 Dec. 8 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPOLICE BRIEFS: Teen arrested for meth possessionRonnie NuttIola Marie HopkinsWest Paris apartment fire displaces 12Texas drops fight to prevent 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in publicFREE TO READ: Apartment fire displaces 12 peoplePendingRobert Wayne WeemsFREE TO READ: Man sentenced to 320 years for child pornOrder adds law enforcement requirement Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
