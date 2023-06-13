Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Friday at 9:50 a.m., a Paris police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The license plate was clearly altered with a black marker to show an expiration of 06/12/23.
A small baggie with 17 and 1⁄2 alprazolam pills fell from the shorts of Immanuel Shermar Young, 24, of Paris, to the ground, as he resisted being arrested. After a short struggle, Young was taken into custody for display of a fictitious license pPlate, resisting arrest/search.transport and felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Investigation begun into fraudulent use of credit/debit card
At 2:21 p.m., Friday, a victim reported to a community service officer that on June 4, he accessed his banking app on his cellphone and noticed six charges to apple.com that were not his charges and were not authorized by him. The charges totaled $130.29.
The card has been canceled and a fraudulen possession/use of a credit/ debit card offense will be investigated.
Paris woman arrested on felony warrants
On Friday evening, Angela Kay Deloach, 50, of Paris, was arrested at her residence in the 300 block of East Price Street on three felony warrants, a Paris PD warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance from a March 2023 investigation and two motion to revoke warrants out of Lamar County for driving while intoxicated/3rd or more and theft of property, greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Paris man arrested for sexual assault of a child
On Friday at 11:13 p.m., Jose Rocha Silva, 56, of Paris, was picked up at his residence in the 1500 block of West Shiloh Street on a felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a childless than 14 years of age.
The offense occurred in December of 2022.
Investigation begins on reported assault with a deadly weapon
On Saturday, at 5:52 a.m., a male victim arrived at a medical facility in the 800 block of Deshong Drive with a cut-slice wound to his left arm.
He told a Paris officer that he had been stabbed by his “significant other” at his residence in the 10 block of 17th Street NW.. He said that she was “spazzing out” at 3 a.m., and had cut him with a butcher knife.of a date/family/household members with a deadly weapon report was taken.
Police attempt to conduct felony warrant arrest Saturday
On Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a Paris officer attempted to execute a felony warrant arrest in the 2300 block of West Austin Street for two counts of injury to a child. The subject was observed standing at the front door of the residence and was advised that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
The subject quickly shut and locked the front door, preventing the officer from entry. The front door was kicked open and the subject could not be located. Several weapons were observed in plain view in a closet.
Additional officers arrived and a search warrant was obtained. The subject is now being investigated for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, multiple drug violations and evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction.
One man arrested after police respond to disturbance
On Sunday evening, a Paris officer was dispatched to a hotel in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 and observed a female lying on the sidewalk bleeding from injuries to her facial area and requesting EMS.
There were obvious signs that an altercation had taken place inside the hotel room, where random items had been knocked over and broken.
Joshua Lacairg Knight, 25, of Collins, Mississippi, had left the scene, but later returned at which time he was arrested for assault causes bodily injury/family member and for a debit/ credit card abuse warrant issued out of Scurry County, Texas.
Police respond to report of credit/debit card abuse on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, a victim in the 1000 block of North Collegiate Drive reported that someone had made unauthorized transactions to her food stamp card. Two transactions had occurred, one for $344.94 and one $165.88. A credit/debit card abuse report was taken.
One man arrested for theft, spitting on police
At 4:16 p.m.,Sunday, Paris officers located a homeless man, Reggie Lamont McCarty, 46, in the 1500 block of N. Main Street, with stolen items in his backpack, after he had been observed on video shoplifting $58.83 in merchandise from a store in the 2300 block of North Main Street.
While being arrested, McCarty intentionally spit his saliva and blood on two officers.
McCarty was booked for theft of propertyless than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and two counts of harassment of a public servant.
Two arrested on warrants related to possession
On Monday evening, officers went to 1561 11th St. NW in an attempt to locate Angel Reaves on a known warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Reaves was located and arrested as well as another subject at the residence named, Sama Nah, who also had outstanding warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (habitual).
Both were taken to the Paris police sStation, booked, and transported to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman arrested on active warrant
Monday afternoon, officers went to the 2500 block of N. Main Street in regards to an active warrant on an individual.
They there found Lynzi Srader, who was arrested for an outstanding warrant stemming from a February of 2023 incident within the city of Paris.
She was booked and transported to Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues into stolen vehicle
Officers responded Monday to a call of a vehicle theft from a store in the 2900 block of S. Church Street.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2003 White Ford F250 Pickup, had been stolen. The vehicle was entered as a stolen vehicle and a BOLO issued on the vehicle.
The investigation will continue.
Child reported as runaway Monday
At 10:49 a.m., on Monday, an officer took a report of a runaway child from the 500 block of Price Street.
Anijaha Dawson had left the residence without permission. The investigation is continuing and she has been entered as a missing person/runaway.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 224 calls for service, arrested 11 people and made 18 traffic stops on Friday through Sunday. Officers made 25 traffic stops, five arrests and answered 135 calls for service on Monday.
