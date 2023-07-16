Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigation continues into burglary, theft of wallet with ID
At 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, Paris Police Department officers were advised of a burglary of a residence that had occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE.
The victim had been in a medical facility and during the time they were there, someone entered their residence without their permission and took a wallet containing identification and credit cards. The cards were then used to take money from the victim’s bank account.
The investigation continues.
Burglary of a storage building reported
Thursday morning, officers responded to a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of Bonham Street. The victim reported that someone had entered an unsecured storage building and had taken a Stihl chainsaw, an auger and a bicycle.
The incident occurred sometime in the past two weeks. The case is under investigation.
Police respond to report of stalking, indecent exposure
On Thursday evening, a report of stalking and indecent exposure was received from a resident in the 2200 block of E. Price Street.
The victim reported that a known suspect has been constantly harassing her by ringing her bell and trying to speak with her. The suspect was reportedly going into the victim’s back yard and exposing himself to her.
The investigation will be ongoing.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 10 traffic stops, 2 arrests and answered 124 calls for service Thursday.
