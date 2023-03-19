The Paris Soccer team has brought its ninth straight district title home after a Friday night win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 16-7 record, going 11-1 in district. That lone loss was to district rival, Sulphur Springs, with whom the Wildcats share the district title.
“With the win, it crowned us co-district champions, but after the tie breakers we are going into playoffs with the number one seed from our district,” said head coach Justin Frazier.
Pepe Rangel was again the scoring machine for the Wildcats.
The senior scored four of the night’s five goals with teammate Jovanny Leon getting one.
Paul Torres had two assists while Andres Melguizo, Diego Avitua and Leon all had one assist.
Rangel’s first score of the night came very early.
“Rangel scored his first goal 36 seconds into the game off a ball played through from Paul,” Frazier said. “A short time later Jovanny Leon received a ball on the outside of the box and dribbled in to shoot it past the keeper.”
The third goal came minutes before the halftime break.
“With about 10 minutes left in the half Diego Avitua crossed a ball in and Rangel netted his second of the match going into halftime, 3-0,” the coach said.
As the final score indicates, the seond half belonged to the Wildcats, too.
“In the second half, Leon played a ball to Rangel who placed it into the side of the net,” Frazier said. “Our final goal came shortly after when Torres crossed a ball in and Rangel headed it past the keeper.”
Frazier said he was proud of how his team held up to the pressure of the Wildcats’ long winning tradition.
“The guys have doubted themselves through out the season and have added more pressure on themselves due to us having a nine-year district champ win streak,” Frazier said. “They didn’t want to be the group that loses that title. They fought hard through adversity and self doubt to continue the streak. I could not be more proud of them. We know what it takes to fight as we have had to all season long and I don’t see that changing for the playoffs.”
Rebels 3, James Bowie 2
James Bowie Jackrabbits jumped out to an early lead scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but ran out of gas as the game progressed.
The Rebels scored in the top of the third inning and then got two runs in the fourth for a lead that held for the rest of the game.
The Rebels got the three runs off eight hits with Zane Dees getting two hits. Then six Rebels each got one hit a piece over the course of the game.
“I thought we played pretty well. Connor Young did a great job on the mound for us to keep us in the game and, although we struggled at the plate at times, we were able to find ways to score enough to win the game,” head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “Connor actually sprained his ankle in the top of the seventh and we had to turn to senior pitcher Ethan Taylor to come in and close the game. He was huge for us last year down the stretch and he’s a guy we can always turn to in any situation.”
The Rebels’ pitching was key in the game, he noted.
“Our pitching has been huge for us so far this year. Especially in these close district games,”
Kennedy was happy to come away from Bowie’s home field with a hard fought win, he said.
“Coach Grayson Requarth at James Bowie does a great job with his players and they know how to play the game well,” Kennedy said. “It’s a tough place to play and any time we can pick up district wins on the road it’s a great thing.”
Rivercrest is 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district.
The Rebels play another district foe, the Detroit Eagles, on Tuesday at the baseball field at Rivercrest High School and will travel to Ore City on Friday.
