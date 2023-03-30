Building an eight run lead through four innings, the Rivercrest Rebels beat the Maud Tigers 11-7 Tuesday at the Rivercrest baseball field.
“We were able to get some runs early,” baseball head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “Mark Grider threw a lot of strikes for us.
Maud didn’t get on the board until the top of the fifth inning when the Tigers struck back with four runs.
The Tigers added a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but that was not enough to get by the Rebels who also added runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
The Rebels will travel to Linden-Kildare on Friday for their next game that will start after the jayvee game, which begins at 4:30 p.m.
North Lamar 21, Liberty-Eylau 7
The North Lamar Pantherettes feasted at the plate Tuesday and overwhelmed the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards in Texarkana.
Standout Pantherettes include Emery Reeves with two singles, two RBIs and four runs; Sydnee Bankston had two singles, three RBIs and two runs; Addison Cooper added two singles, one double and three RBIs; while Madi Reaves ended with two singles and two runs.
The Pantherettes will be home Friday to face Pittsburgh with the jayvee game starting at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game following that.
Cooper 13, Wolfe City 0
The Cooper Dogettes won a 10-run-rule-shortened game Tuesday on a visit to Wolfe City.
Caylee Conley led off the scoring after she singled, then stole to second and got sent home by a single from Gracie Phipps.
Then Chani Sonntag doubled and a Jolynn McCoy hit allowed Phipps and Sonntag to run safely home.
The bats stayed warm for the Dogettes in the second inning as Logan Kimbrell hit a single then moved to second on a steal.
Halle Toon singled to drive Kimbrell home from third, then an error near third base off a hit by Phipps allowed Toon to score.
Sonntag hit a line drive off the Wolfe City’s pitcher’s arm, then stole both second and third before being sent home on a single by Jolee Szafran.
The Dogettes were quiet in the fourth inning, but scored five more runs in the fifth and sixth to put the game away.
Kimbrell led the offensive attack with three hits and four RBIs. McCoy also had three hits with three RBIs.
On the mound, Sonntag went six innings and allowed just one hit in the bottom of the sixth inning fanning 14 batters.
She also stole five bases on the night.
Cooper will next travel to Bland for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday.
