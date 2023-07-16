On a humid day rapidly approaching 100 degrees outside, nobody was more enthusiastic about life than Taffy Harris.
Standing by her car and waiting to load up her bike, Harris spoke like she hadn’t just ridden more than 40 miles on a bike in the summer heat.
“I have joy in my heart for life,” Harris said. “I get to live it well. So, we have two choices, we can grow old and complain about it or we can grow old and really live.”
The 39th Annual Tour de Paris on Saturday brought around 1,100 cyclists to the Love Civic Center for one of Paris’ premier events. Colorful tents, campers and vans dotted a packed parking lot where some racers spent the night preparing to ride lengths of anywhere from 14 to 80 miles.
As the riders turned left one final time, darting through a gap between barrel traffic cones and riding under an overhead machine spraying mists of water that marked the finish line, the emotions struck everyone differently.
Walter Bradford, 78, and proud of it, had a unique perspective crossing the finish line after his 35-mile ride.
“What does finishing mean to me? It means I’m alive and well, that’s all I can tell you,” Bradford said. “I’m 78 years old and I have a reason to be alive and well. That’s the reason why I keep riding.”
Bradford said cycling keeps him young. He picked up the sport around 20 years ago and said Paris is one of his favorite places to ride.
For some, finishing the ride made it worth the agony experienced along the way. Gino Rojas rode 57 miles with a sprained right knee that isn’t fully recovered. To him, just finishing the race was an accomplishment.
“Finishing up is great, that’s really what you want to do, regardless of if you do 80, 60 or 30 (miles) that’s still an accomplishment,” Rojas said.
Rojas tries to participate in a cycling event once a month. Next on his list is the Hotter’N Hell 100 in Wichita Falls and Waco Wild West 100, but it will be hard for those to live up to the experience Paris provides.
“This is one of the best rallies,” Rojas said. “The vibe is good here and I can see everyone is having a good time. We were having a great time going out and coming back in, so even if you’re in pain, it’s worth it.”
