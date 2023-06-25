Co-MVPs of the Year:
Co-MVPs of the Year:
Top co-defensive Players:
Top co-offensive Players:
Co-newcomers of the Year:
Coach of the Year:
David Lopez, Honey Grove
First team:
Kolton Keeling, Paris
Carter Benson, Paris
Preston Harper, Paris
Cason Blease, North Lamar
Matthew Sandlin, North Lamar
Jackson Brasseux, North Lamar
Cole Fendley, North Lamar
Zack Neilson, North Lamar
Gage Reeves, North Lamar
Corbin Blease, North Lamar
Espn Blyton, Chisum
Aidan Rhea, Chisum
Casen Bult, Chisum
Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest
Connor Young, Rivercrest
Second team:
Jagger Moore, Paris
Mark Grider, Rivercrest
Chance Duffer, Rivercrest
Dylan Earley, Rivercrest
Matthew Griffith, Chisum
Colin Ingram, Cooper
Canon Ingram, Cooper
Denver Wood, Cooper
Tanner Houchins, Cooper
Honorable Mentions:
Chase Duffer, Rivercrest
Jack Brazeal, Paris
Boots Harper, Paris
Blake Walker, Paris
