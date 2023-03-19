First Team
Rivercrest
Rivercrest
Selena Keley
Anna Duvall
Detroit
Ca’Zarriyanna Runels
Clarksville
Mariela Resendiz
Arie Owens
Dalesha Johnson
North Lamar
Roselyn Spencer
Maddie Walters
Cydnie Malone
Cooper
Faith McGuire,
Chani Sonntag,
Chisum
Peyton Holland
Emma Garner
Brooklyn Atnip
Honey Grove
Prisella Reyes
Prairiland
Skylar Johnson
Chisum
Brylea Marshall
Ava Lamb
Paris
Jazz Dangerfield
Jakiya Williams
Cooper
Halle Toon
Jolee Szafran
Honey Grove
Caycee Woodard
Elli Lane
Prairiland
Chloe VanDeaer
Marlie Eppler
Addi Bettis
Paris
Keyli Holt
Amarie’A Williams
Cooper
Leddy Murray
Chisum
Cadriene Snell
Hallie Miller
Maddy Todd
Honey Grove
Gabby Finley
Carsyn Lane
Payton Norris
Ensley McGuire
Deanne Dial
(0) comments
