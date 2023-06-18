First team
Victoria Torres, Rivercrest
Addison Martin, Rivercrest
Ty’ Ciera Battle, Honey Grove
Baleigh Cashion, Paris
Grace Moore, Paris
Reece Reavis, Paris
Hannah Kent, North Lamar
Madalyn Reeves, North Lamar
Danika Heuberger, North Lamar
Emery Reaves, North Lamar
Mckenna Guest, Prairiland
Kyndal Yaross, Prairiland
Alanna Riney, Prairiland
Jada Torres, Prairiland
Brylea Marshall, Chisum
Maddison Shires, Chisum
Lilli Williams, Chisum
Cadriene Snell, Chisum
Sophie Rhea, Chisum
Hannah Johnson, Detroit
Caylee Conley, Cooper
Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest
Madison Vaughan, Rivercrest
Sonora Flowers, Honey Grove
McKinsey Finney, Paris
Kiera Martin, Paris
Mackenzie Martin, Paris
Sydnee Bankston, North Lamar
Katherine Fendley, North Lamar
Callie Crawford, North Lamar
Hallie Miller, Chisum
Serena Whatley, Chisum
Madison Gaddis, Detroit
Jolynn McCoy, Cooper
Honorable Mention
Madison Gaddis, Detroit
Jolynn McCoy, Cooper
Hallie Guest, Rivercrest
Kate Ross, Rivercrest
Payton Norris, Honey Grove
Samantha Hendricks, Paris
Lydia Moore, Paris
Marissa Holt, Paris
Iree Malone, Paris
Kaylon Perkins, Paris
Jasmyn Pruner, Paris
Tyana Williams, Paris
Kayleigh Griggs, Detroit
Layla Noe, Detroit
Jolee Szafran, Cooper
Halle Toon, Cooper
