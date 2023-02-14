Angelina College outscored Paris Junior College 22-11 in the third quarter Saturday afternoon, breaking away from a 30-30 halftime tie to a 67-61 victory at PJC’s Hunt Center.
Marie Kenembeni scored 15 points and Teniola Kuyinu 12 to lead the Lady Roadrunners, who improved to 14-9 for the season and 7-4 in Region XIV. Paris fell to 9-15 for the season and 3-8 in league play.
Mikiya "Nu" House scored a game-high 23 points for Paris, and Ree Sommers added 14. Nykesha Sanders and Peyton Overton finished with 7 points each, Mya Jones with 5, Ra'nae Tumblin with 4, and Tyrione Sparks with 1.
With five games remaining before the conference tournament March 7-11 at Tyler. Blinn leads the nine-team league with a perfect 10-0 mark, followed by Trinity Valley at 9-1, Tyler at 7-3, Panola and Angelina at 7-4, Kilgore at 4-7, Paris at 3-8, Jacksonville at 1-10, and Coastal Bend at 0-11.
Paris led 20-15 after the first quarter on 10 points by Makiya House and 8 points by Ree Sommers, but Angelina outscored Paris 15-10 in the second quarter and 22-11 in the third quarter for a 52-41 lead the Lady Dragons were unable to ovecome.
It was the fourth straight victory for Angelina and the third straight loss for Paris, whose bench was down to seven players on Saturday because of injuries to a roster more than twice that many earlier in the season.
Angelina beat Paris 71-60 in the game between the two teams Jan. 11.
Paris has conference games remaining Wednesday at Trinity Valley, Saturday at home vs. Tyler, at Blinn on Feb. 22, at home against Coastal Bend on Feb. 25, and at Jacksonville on March 4.
ANGELINA COLLEGE 15-15-22-25--67
ANGELINA — Matilda Gordon 1-0 1-2 3, Jada Stewart 3-0 1-2 7, Teniola Kuyinu 1-1 7-7 12, Aaliyah Campbell 1-1 0-0 5, Makenzie Paul 3-0 2-2 8, Oceane Kenembeni 0-1 0-0 3, Shandbriah Rule 4-1 4-10 15, Makayla Williams 0-1 0-0 3, Jakayla Parks 2-0 3-3 7, Taylor Jarrells 2-0 0-0 4. TOTALS: 17-5 18-26 67. THREE-POINTERS: 5 (Kuyinu 1, Campbell 1, Kenembeni 1, Rule 1, Williams 1). FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: None.
PARIS — Mikiya "Nu" House 9-0 5-10 23, Ra'nae Tumblin 1-0 2-2 4, Tyrione Sparks 0-0 1-1 1, Nykesha Sanders 2-1 0-0 7, Ree Sommers 3-2 2-5 14, Mya Jones 2-0 1-1 5, Peyton Overton 2-1 0-0 7. TOTALS: 19-4 11-19 61. THREE-POINTERS: 4 (Sommers 2, Sanders 1, Overton 1). FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: Tumblin.
