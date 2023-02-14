PJW--Mikiya House.jpeg

Angelina College outscored Paris Junior College 22-11 in the third quarter Saturday afternoon, breaking away from a 30-30 halftime tie to a 67-61 victory at PJC’s Hunt Center.

Marie Kenembeni scored 15 points and Teniola Kuyinu 12 to lead the Lady Roadrunners, who improved to 14-9 for the season and 7-4 in Region XIV. Paris fell to 9-15 for the season and 3-8 in league play.

