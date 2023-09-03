Thursday afternoon provided great running conditions, and several area cross country teams decided to take advantage of them.
Chisum, Cooper and Honey Grove and Prairiland were all participating in the Tim Menke Invitational, which was held at North Hopkins High School.
The Chisum Boys team took sixth overall, while the Honey Grove girls finished fifth and the Cooper girls sixth.
Representing the Lady Mustangs was Laramie Blackshear who finished 14th overall with a time of 15:42.90, followed by Sabrina Dyck in 22nd with a time of 16:11.05, and Raeleigh Garner clocking in at 25:01.37.
For the Mustangs they were led by JT Lopez with a time of 20:53.19, with Robert Peters clocking in at 21:06.71. Other finishers for Chisum included Kason Fortner (21:32.62), Ky Fortner (22:11.07), Daron Justice (22:56.13) and Jesse Lee (24:10.08).
The Lady Warriors were led by Lila Lane with a time of 16:12.67 which brought her 23rd overall. Other finishers for the Honey Grove girls team included Gabriella Finney (16:52.90), Sonora Flowers (17:46.02), Ensley McGuire (17:50.16) and Ellis Lane (19:14.00).
For the Warriors they were led by Wyatt Ellis who finished 18th overall with a time of 19:22.21. Other finishers for the Warriors included Andrew Womack (21:03.79), Andrew Finney (25:33.64), Jayden Ingram (26:17.44), Aden Fife (26:53.12) and Daniel Murray (29:17.80).
The Cooper girls team results are as follows Shayne Williams (17:09.03), Kyli Hall (17:10.75), Kolie Foster (17:33.02), Emily Hoffman (17:40.25), Audree Huntress (17:53.87), Mya Ramos (18:08.84), Adysen Ross (18:26.86), Destinee Morales (18:35.16), Marley Bates (20:07.51), Logan Kimbrell (20:25.72), Xiomara Escobar (21:17.99), Sierra Hall (22:02.61), Lillian Taylor (22:28.36), Katherine Lenahan (23:02.50), Aeris Brookshire (23:08.59) and Milea Bates (24:53.29).
Prairiland was represented by Randee Maull who finished 12th overall with a time of 15:34.28 and Ella Gilbert who ran a 23:02.70.
