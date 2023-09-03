Thursday afternoon, several area cross country runners took part in the Wolfe City Invitational.
Both Detroit’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were in action, as well as Trinity Scott from Clarksville High School.
Scott would run a 17:46.72 for her time in the girls 3200 race.
As a team the Detroit boys finished 12th in the overall standings, with the girls finishing 13th overall.
For the Lady Eagles Natalie Carlson led the way as she finished in 15th overall with a time of 14:23.13, with Madeline Marquez clocking in at 15:07.76.
Other finishers for the Lady Eagles included Bella McClain (15:56.20), Olivia Lee (16:43.18), Hayden Hill (16:43.91), Leah Ewing (16:55.23), Makenna Rodgers (17:11.91), Cheyenne Snodgrass (17:17.53), Lindsee Patterson (18:15.61), Kadence Jackson (19:03.22) and Natalie Snodgrass (27:00.51).
For the Eagles they were led by Austin Young, who recorded a fifth-place finish with a time of 20:33.15.
Other finishers for the Eagles included Grady Hall (21:15.09), Gabriel Hampton (21:17.10), Kode Ewing (23:34.71), Preston Roberts (26:06.02), Jaylon Cunnington (26:30.31), and Riley Sands (38:08.24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.