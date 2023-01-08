Four area coaches are kicking around ideas for the new soccer season as it gets underway.
The boys and girls soccer teams at Paris and North Lamar high schools have been getting in some scrimmages and tournament play before the season opens Jan. 31.
Four area coaches are kicking around ideas for the new soccer season as it gets underway.
The boys and girls soccer teams at Paris and North Lamar high schools have been getting in some scrimmages and tournament play before the season opens Jan. 31.
“I feel like we have a lot of potential,” said North Lamar’s coach Selena Davis, who is in her second year as head coach. “We are still figuring it out and positioning players.”
Head coach Justin Frazier at Paris High School, whose boys soccer teams have dominated district play for the past 10 years, is also looking for another strong team.
“We are looking pretty decent,” he said. “We have high expectations for our team. But right now we’re trying to figure things out.”
He has eight players returning to this year’s squad and six of them were starters on last year’s team that claimed the district title and went deep into the playoffs.
This past weekend, the boys traveled to Sulpher Springs for a tournament. On Thursday, the Wildcats downed Alvarado 3-1 with two goals by Noah Allen and another one by Andres Melguizo.
The Paris squad lost one game too that day. They lost 2-0 to the Dallas area’s Faith Family Academy.
On the Paris girls side, the team is fairly new as is the head coach David Teran who is in his first year as the team leader.
“There are a few that started last year, but for the most part it is a brand new team,” he said. ”They are getting use to the new program. I am bringing a different mentality.”
But the team is coming together, he said.
“I am optimistic. We have good chemistry,” he said. “There are a lot of great athletes on the team.”
The Paris girls participated in a tournament in Greenville where on Thursday and Friday they fell in matches to Braswell, Lakeview and Caddo Mills.
“I have a lot of returning players,” said North Lamar boys head coach Justin Stout, who is in his second year. “I am excited about what they can do.”
One of those returning players is Aiden Quezada, who is in his fourth year on the team.
“He is exciting to watch,” Stout said. “A lot of the games will flow through him at center mid. He excels when the ball is at his feet. He is very good at keeping possession and spotting key passes down field.”
While Davis is still figuring her team, she also has a player she is hoping will be one of her standouts,
“We’re hoping she can keep them from getting a shot,” Davis said of Jayci Coward, who has been a defensive standout for the Pantherettes.
“My strength is defense. I have always enjoyed playing it. It is fun for me,” Coward, who is in her fourth year on varsity, said. “I hope we do well in district and thrive in the playoffs.”
Coward will have lots of help once the North Lamar season begins in earnest.
Davis said he has 36 girls on her varsity and junior varsity teams.
On the boy’s side, Stout has 18 varsity players and 22 on the jayvee squad.
At Paris High School, Frazier has 43 players with 19 on varsity and the rest on the junior varsity squad.
Teran has 20 girls on his varsity team and another 30 in the jayvee group.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
