The Hugo Buffaloes fought tooth and nail Friday against the top-5 ranked Eufaula Ironheads on Friday. They pushed the Ironheads to the brink but ultimately came up short, losing 14-7.
“We played great defense,” head coach Krystipher Gross said. “We were tied 7-7 going into the halftime, and we were just one big run away from having a chance to win the game. … It was a really good game — two great defenses just going at it.”
Quarterback Landon Lemmon opened the game with a bang, running the ball 60 yards to put the Buffaloes in the red zone right out of the gate. On the very next play, he was able to find the endzone for a score.
“He’s got great work ethic, he’s one of the hardest workers you’ll find,” Gross said of the team’s junior field general.
Defensively, the Buffaloes were led by defensive backs La’Marcus Davis and Ashton Barnett, as well as strong play from outside linebacker Cam Holt, all of whom did a stellar job stopping a Eufaula offense that had been dominant up to this point in the season.
“(Davis) is a scarily athletic downhill safety, and if there’s ever something missed by the front seven, he can be counted on to clean it up,” Gross said. “Cam and Ashton are also both extremely dynamic and versatile.
“That was the fewest points I think Eufaula has ever scored against Hugo, and that’s a testament to those guys. For us to compete and even hold a lead for a while like we did is a huge accomplishment.”
Gross said that while he isn’t one for spinning losses in a positive light, he was proud of how his team competed, and he told them as much after the game.
“I’ll take my team against anyone in the state any day of the week,” he said. “At no point do they ever stop fighting, and they play with so much heart.”
