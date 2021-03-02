Despite outplaying Hooks for most of the game, and leading for the majority of the way, the Honey Grove softball team faltered late against Hooks on Saturday, giving up three runs in the second-to-last inning to lose 5-3.
The Warriors opened the game strong, scoring all three of their runs in the first inning thanks to RBI singles by Ava Russell and Aniyah Smith.
Smith finished the game with a pair of hits, and Russell, Tylar Lane, Grace Lane, Lydia Neeley and Ty’Ciera Battle also chipped in with hits.
Despite losing, Honey Grove out-hit Hooks seven to three.
